Florida basketball coach Todd Golden previews the matchup with Richmond

The Florida Gators finally broke their losing streak on Tuesday night, running away on the scoreboard and beating the Merrimack Warriors in a double-digit contest, 77-57.

It was a successful return to Exactech Arena, but now the Gators are hitting the road again for a mini-road trip to Sunrise, Florida, to challenge the Richmond Spiders on Saturday night.

Florida head coach Todd Golden addressed the media Wednesday afternoon ahead of the contest and has high expectations for their upcoming opponent, citing a high-scoring Spider offense.

Florida and Richmond haven’t faced off since New Year’s Day of 2015, when the Gators came out victorious over the Spiders, 76-56. Both programs have made significant changes since eight years ago, but both teams are also trying to make a case to enter this season’s March Madness

The Gators found a spark in the second half against Merrimack with forward Alex Condon collecting every rebound that bounced his way and guard Walter Clayton Jr. finding the sweet spot to hit 75% of his 3-point attempts.

The Orange and Blue are looking for the same success on Saturday, but the Gators will look to come out swinging from the opening tip rather than waiting til halftime.

Here’s what Todd Golden had to share on Wednesday afternoon.

What Richmond brings to the table

Really, really good offensive team. Obviously, very systematic and running a lot of the stuff we ran last year. So far, I think, they’ve been top-five in America in terms of their turnover rate.

They’re a very effective field goal team. They don’t crash the glass very aggressively and haven’t been getting fouled a lot, so they’ve got to make some shots, but they do a good job of getting good shots every time down.

Defensively, they’re not the most athletic team we’ll face, but I feel they do a very good job playing positional defense. Similar to Wake Forest, the way they guarded us inside-out. I think we’ve got to be prepared for that, as well.

How Richmond will prove to be an offensive threat

More the way they play offensively. They have a very unique style in terms of playing out of a lot of Princeton actions that we ran last year. And they do a really good job of playing together. Very low turnover rate. They do a really good job of getting a shot almost every time down the court. Their effective field-goal percentage is good; they shoot it well from both the two and the three. So we have to be mindful of that.

Neal Quinn, their center, has done a great job this year. He’s taken a jump. He’s averaging about 14.5 a game. Really physical. Doing a great job putting in tough shots around the basket.

And then their guard, Jordan King, has been fantastic filling it up this year. He had an off night last night (at Northern Iowa), shooting 0-for-5 from 3, but going into that game he was 25 of 50 from three and making almost every shot he was putting up. He’s a threat. A guy we’re really mindful of.

We have to do a really good job of kind of containing his opportunities and his attempts. And Quinn is obviously a tricky cover for us because we don’t like to double the post a lot. But he’s a guy that if you don’t show another body or dig down on he can really dribble and get to his spots. He can be effective that way if we let him get too comfortable.

What went wrong in the first half against Merrimack

The main negative was we didn’t take care of the ball. A lot of that was unforced. A lot of that was just us not taking care of it and not valuing the basketball. We didn’t do a good job of getting on the glass, either, which was something we knew was going to be really important for that game.”

Defensively, I think they made some shots. I think we had some breakdowns in the game. It wasn’t anything too terrible, and once we got settled on that end, for the last 30 minutes of the game, we didn’t do a really good job of guarding them.

Really, the tale of two halves. We had nine turnovers and two offensive rebounds in the first half. Second half we had four turnovers and 22 offensive rebounds, and that was a big part of our game plan.

So we knew how they played defensively in their zone that it was going to be tricky for us and take us a while to get comfortable and I feel like maybe a little longer than it should have to get there. Once we did, I thought we did a really good job of exploiting it, obviously, scoring 47 points in the second half.

On getting forward Micah Handlogten involved in the rotation

Micah’s going to be a big part of this game on Saturday, you know, and as we said, he got through it without any injury. Had a great workout yesterday, and, you know, his ability to guard Quinn in the low post will be a big part of, you know, how we’re able to defend them.

