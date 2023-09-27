How Florida basketball coach Todd Golden plans to mesh 9 new players on roster this season

As part of a team building exercise, second-year Florida basketball coach Todd Golden took his team to the Mark Bostick Golf Course for an outing with the 2023 national champion UF men's golf team.

Golden joked that his golf swing "still needs some work." But the "Gator Open" included a speech from UF men's golf coach J.C. Deacon that Golden is hopeful will resonate with his players.

"He was out there teaching these guys some swing tips and had a really good message for our guys about how it took time with his program, and how – just a couple years ago – they were trying to figure out what their identity was and how they were going to get to the top; how it took great buy-in from everybody, from himself all the way down to the last player on the roster," Golden said. "Next thing you know, they win the national championship."

As Florida Gators basketball began official practices this week for the 2023-24 season, Golden faces the challenge of blending nine new scholarship player with four returners. Florida went 16-17 in year one under Golden, which ended with a blowout loss to UCF at home in the first round of the NIT. But the Gators were without All-SEC forward Colin Castleton for the final seven games of the season, which put a severe dent in UF's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Florida returns two starters — swingman Will Richard and sophomore guard Riley Kugel, who emerged as a scorer in Castleton's absence and earned All-SEC freshman honors. But Florida will sink or swim in 2023-24 based on the ability of its transfer and freshman classes. All 13 scholarship players were recruited by Golden and his staff, which should translate into better buy-in and ability to play the style that Golden wants on both ends of the floor.

Three newcomers stood out during an open practice on Tuesday — Seton Hall transfer center Tyrese Samuel, former Iona combo guard Walter Clayton and freshman forward Alex Condon, who showed deft passing skills for a big man with a pair of assists.

"Most of the guys on our team can really play and so I think it's just figuring out which guys support each other better and which lineups we think mesh well together," Golden said, "But we definitely have more flexibility with the people we have in the program. We have the ability to play big, we can play small, there are a lot of different things we can do with this group."

With Clayton, UC-Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin, sophomore Denzel Aberdeen and freshman Kajus Kublickas, Florida has plenty of depth at point guard. Clayton, Pullin and Aberdeen have ability to play off the ball as well, which should give Golden flexibility to play three or four-guard lineups capable of breaking down opposing defenses.

"Zyon is a guy who's played the position his whole life, really stable, really good player," Golden said. "Denzel is really stepping up and making a jump going into his sophomore year and Walter Clayton's a guy who can play the point and do it very well.

"So those three guys there, specifically. Then Kajus is a freshman but he can really handle it and run a team. We have a number of guys who can do it and it's an area I really think will be a strength for us this year."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball starts challenge of blending new players