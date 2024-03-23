Florida basketball coach Todd Golden explains technical foul, frustrating afternoon with officials

INDIANAPOLIS — As Florida basketball coach Todd Golden paced side court during Friday afternoon's 102-100 loss to Colorado in a Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game, the frustration mounted.

In the first half, Florida Gators starting forward Tyrese Samuel picked up two fouls before the eight-minute mark. That put UF's thin frontcourt, without starting center Micah Handlogten, in a bind. The foul disparity was 8-to-6 for Colorado in the first half, and Golden at times let the refs know he wasn't pleased with how contact was judged.

In the second half, frustrations boiled over when a late whistle by official Eric Curry resulted in Florida freshman forward Alex Condon being called for a foul after a basket from Colorado center Eddie Lampkin. The reason the whistle was late? Curry's whistle wasn't working. Golden, furious over the call, was whistled for a technical foul.

All in all, it wound up a five-point play. Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley made both technical free throws, and Lampkin finished off the three-point play with a free throw which put Colorado up 82-72 with 7:44 left.

"Just a confusing situation," Golden said. "A very delayed and-one call. Then explained he tried to blow his whistle, but his whistle wasn't working, but nobody saw him call a foul until five seconds after the play.

"I wasn't very happy about it. I thought it was really, it's never happened to me in my coaching career where somebody's whistle didn't work, and then five seconds later we're finding out that it's an and-one, and then he asked me to get in the box and I said I was in the box and then he gave me technical."

Golden made a beeline toward Curry, sharing some choice words, after the final buzzer sounded.

"I've had three technicals in my coaching career," Golden said. "He has given me two of them."

Overall, Colorado went to the free-throw line 33 times, compared to 22 fouls. In a physical game on both sides, Florida was whistled for 23 fouls, compared to 19 fouls for Florida.

"I mean, I was just trying to keep playing the game, letting the fouls come," Florida point guard Zyon Pullin said. "But I mean, just some tough plays down the stretch, getting started and stuff like that. I don't know, it happens. It's just basketball."

