Florida basketball closes out home schedule with a bang, routs No. 17 Alabama

No. 25 Florida basketball bounced back from a road loss at South Carolina with a special Senior Night performance, beating No. 17 Alabama 105-87 in its home finale before 11,009 fans at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) finished with a 14-1 home record and kept alive their hopes of landing a top four seed in the SEC Tournament

Will Richard led five UF scorers in double figures with 23 points, with Walter Clayton Jr. adding 22 points and Tyrese Samuel and Zyon Pullin scoring 19 apiece. Pullin and Samuel were honored before the game during Senior Night ceremonies.

Florida reached the century mark in scoring for the third time this season and the first time in regulation.

Mark Sears led Alabama (20-10, 12-5 SEC) with 33 points, but the Crimson Tide were lethargic early and couldn't recover after falling behind by nine points at halftime.

Clayton Jr. scored 13 points in the first half, helping the Gators jump to a 44-35 halftime lead. Florida shot 48.5 percent from the field in the first half, while holding Alabama to 45.5 percent. UF also forced eight Alabama turnovers in the first half, recording six steals.

UF led by as many as 11 points in the first half, going up 39-28 on a Richard breakaway dunk.

Alabama struggled from the perimeter, missing its first nine 3-point attempt before a Ryan Griffen 3-pointer cut UF's lead to 39-31. Clayton Jr. answered with a 3-pointer to put Florida up 42-31, but a couple of baskets from Sears late in the first half cut UF's lead to 44-35 at halftime.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

March to March: Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Tough afternoon in Columbia: Florida basketball wastes double-digit lead, loses to South Carolina in key SEC showdown

UF basketball gets to the FT line, converts

The Gators were the aggressors for the majority of the night, driving to the rim and drawing contact. As a result, Florida went to the free throw line 46 times. The Gators went 40-for-46 (87 percent). Clayton went 15-for-16 from the foul line, while Samuel was a perfect 9-for-9 and Pullin was 8-for-8. UF's 40 made free throws were its most since going 40 of 50 against Morehead State.

Florida basketball turns offense into defense

The Gators were aggressive in the passing lanes on defense, too, limiting Alabama's ball movement. Florida finished the game with 10 steals, with Samuels recording four in the post. That led to fast break opportunities, which Florida converted, as the Gators outscored Alabama 17-7 in points off turnovers.

The Florida Gators close things out in the second half

Florida has blown its share of double-digit leads in the second half this season, suffering five losses when leading at halftime. But the Gators were able to stretch a nine-point halftime lead to as many as 23 in the second half by maintaining its effort and focus for the full 40 minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball routs Alabama Crimson Tide