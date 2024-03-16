Florida basketball clobbers Alabama to advance to SEC Tournament semifinal in upset win

Sixth-seed Florida basketball continued its Music City run, upsetting third-seed Alabama in a 102-88 win in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

With the win, the Florida Gators (23-10) reached the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2019. Florida will play seven-seed Texas A&M, which upset No. 2 seed Kentucky 97-87, on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ESPN).

Florida and Texas A&M played once during the regular season, with the Aggies beating the Gators in College Station, Texas, by a 67-66 margin on Feb. 4.

The Gators overwhelmed Alabama, taking a 15-point lead into halftime and extending it to as many as 24 points in the second half to pick up its second win in three meetings with the Crimson Tide this season. Walter Clayton Jr. led five UF scorers in double figures with 23 points, with Zyon Pullin adding 19 points and Tyrese Samuel scoring 18 points.

It didn't start promising for UF as Alabama opened the game with a quick 8-0 run, prompting coach Todd Golden to call a timeout. UF trailed for the first 13 minutes of the first half, but down 31-27, Florida delivered a knockout blow, an impressive 21-2 run to take a 48-33 lead into halftime.

The Gators shot 50% from the field in the first half (17-of-34) and 40% (4-of-10) from 3-point range. Clayton scored 12 points in the first half, with Pullin adding 11 points.

Florida's transition defense was strong, and the Gators were able to get out on the break, outscoring Alabama 11-2 in transition points.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Florida basketball with a strong defensive performance against the nation's top offense

Alabama entered the game the top scoring offense at 90.8 points per game. But Florida remained solid challenging shots at both the rim and 3-point line, limiting the Tide to 46.5% shooting from the floor and 24% shooting from 3-point range.

Florida basketball highly efficient on offense

UF moved and shared the ball with ease, finishing the game with nine assists to just seven turnovers. That resulted in five scorers in double figures and Florida shooting 50.8% from the floor and 35% (7-of-20) from 3-point range,

UF basketball with a much better night from the FT line

After shooting 56.1% (23-for-41) from the foul line against Georgia, Florida was more locked in from the charity stripe against Alabama. The Gators shot 86.1% (31-of-36) from the foul line. Clayton went 11-for-11 from the free throw line, Pullin went 10-of-11 and Samuel, after struggling from the line Thursday night, went 4-for-4.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball knocks off Alabama in SEC Tournament