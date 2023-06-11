Florida basketball adds transfer guard from Todd Golden’s old school

Todd Golden is bringing one of his old San Francisco players to Gainesville.

Florida announced the signing of transfer guard Julian Rishwain on Friday, which came as somewhat of a surprise to the fan base. Rishwain spent three years at San Francisco University, two of which were under Golden before he took the Florida job.

He scored 652 points as a Don, but most of his playing time came off the bench (107 career games). An ACL tear ended his 2022-23 campaign early and will keep him out through the summer. He could even miss the first few games of the season. Rishwain is a depth addition, so there’s no need to rush him back.

“Julian was an integral part of our NCAA tournament team at San Francisco,” Golden said. “He’s an efficient shot-maker who had some of his best games against top competition. He has been a part of successful teams and has a great understanding of what it takes to win.”

Florida is now down to one open scholarship spot on the roster following the additions of Rishwain and former UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin. Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr. and sophomore returner Denzel Aberdeen make up the rest of the true backcourt, as Will Richard and Riley Kugel operate as wings.

