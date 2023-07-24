Florida basketball’s 2023 Orange Bowl Classic opponent, date set

Florida basketball put the final touches on its non-conference schedule on Monday, which includes its opponent for this year’s annual Orange Bowl Classic, which will be held on Dec. 9 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Gators will face off against the Richmond Spiders in the final game of the 2023 calendar year.

The Orange and Blue hold an 18-4 record all-time in the event, which will be the first appearance for second-year head coach Todd Golden. It will also be the sixth time the Gators and Spiders have tangled on the parquet, with UF holding a 3-2 edge all-time after winning the last two meetings in Gainesville

Richmond topped UF in the 2009 Orange Bowl Classic and will become just the second two-time Orange Bowl Classic opponent for the Gators, joining Charlotte (2001 and 2016).

The 2023-24 men’s basketball season tips off on Monday, Nov. 6, against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds inside the O’Connell Center. No start time has been announced yet.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire