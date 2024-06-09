Florida’s baseball’s two-way star named Dick Howser Trophy Finalist

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced the finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday which included Florida’s star first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone.

Caglianone, the 2023 SEC Player of the Year, is just two home runs away from tying his UF season record of 33 set last season in 2023. He has buoyed his team during a postseason surge that carried the Gators to an upset victory over 11th-seeded Oklahoma State in Stillwater, elevating them into the Clemson Super Regional.

Joining Cags on the final list of five are junior second baseman Travis Bazzana of Oregon State, junior pitcher Chase Burns of Wake Forest, redshirt sophomore third baseman/first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon of Georgia and junior starting pitcher Hagen Smith of Arkansas.

All five have earned All-America and all-conference status — including four Players or Pitchers of the Year for their respective conferences — and are expected to be featured on next week’s NCBWA All-America squads.

The 2024 Dick Howser Trophy will be awarded at a national news conference at Charles Schwab Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire