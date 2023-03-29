Cowboys used to multiple Thursday games; others rip NFL’s flex proposal
Jerry Jones is among those in favor of allowing multiple Thursday appearances on short weeks, but the Cowboys have been doing it for years. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The NFL took another step at the owners meetings to increase diversity throughout the league while continuing to face criticism and a lawsuit for lack of representation among head coaches. “They actually have to have specific roles and deliverables that are in their job description so that is a big thing,” NFL executive Jonathan Beane said in an interview with The Associated Press. The league has reached milestone points in diverse hirings in the front office, but critics point to the sidelines where there are only three Black head coaches in a sport that had 56.4% Black players in 2022.
Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about the idea.
Nolan Smith has the talent, desire, intelligence, and traits the Bears covet. As the Bears try to solve their draft puzzle, the answer might be staring them right in the face.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Who is Ken Francis? That’s a question many were asking last week when the NFL sent out a memo instructing all 32 teams not to conduct business with him because he’s not a NFLPA-certified agent. Francis was flagged after trying to negotiate on behalf of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent […]
Stephen Burris will get an opportunity to be a head football coach.
De’Aaron Fox says the Sacramento Kings wanted to clinch their first playoff bid since 2006 in front of their home crowd at Golden 1 Center.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick seemed to be on different wavelengths this week at the NFL owners meetings. Our Tom E. Curran shares his take on where things stand between the Patriots owner and head coach.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Take a big-picture look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason after winning Super Bowl LVII.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.