Florida baseball stays steady in Week 6 of USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

Florida baseball completed an undefeated Week 6 on Sunday with a three-game weekend sweep of the Ole Miss Rebels on the road, which followed a single-game midweek matchup in Tallahassee that the Gators emerged victoriously on Tuesday. With the season record now 22-4 with a 5-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play, the Orange and Blue have earned their No. 3 ranking in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll — the same ranking it held last week.

The Gators are joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 6), South Carolina (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 17) and Ole Miss (No. 25), which is three fewer than last week as a trio of SEC teams fell out of the top 25.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

LSU Tigers

21-3

770 (28)

2

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

22-3

717 (2)

3

Florida Gators

22-4

707

4

Vanderbilt Commodores

19-5

676

+1

5

Virginia Cavaliers

22-2

642

+2

6

Arkansas Razorbacks

20-4

611

-3

7

Stanford Cardinal

15-5

546

+2

8

South Carolina Gamecocks

23-2

529 (1)

+3

9

Tennessee Volunteers

19-6

517

+3

10

East Carolina Pirates

19-5

491

11

Louisville Cardinals

19-4

458

-5

12

UCLA Bruins

16-5

403

-4

13

Oklahoma State Cowboys

20-5

372

+2

14

North Carolina Tar Heels

18-6

327

+2

15

Campbell Fighting Camels

19-3

323

+4

16

Boston College Eagles

17-5

309

+1

17

Kentucky Wildcats

21-3

305

+5

18

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

21-4

230

+5

19

Texas Longhorns

18-7

130

NR

20

Connecticut Huskies

16-5

128

NR

21

Texas Tech Red Raiders

18-7

110

-7

22

Iowa Hawkeyes

19-3

91

+6

23

Miami Hurricanes

15-9

88

-3

24

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

16-4

86

+3

25

Ole Miss Rebels

15-9

85

-12

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Texas A&M; No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 North Carolina State; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Coastal Carolina 59; Missouri 53; North Carolina State 52; Texas A&M 47; West Virginia 46; Alabama 30; Texas San Antonio 22; Old Dominion 21; Texas Christian 15; Virginia Tech 14; Auburn 13; Indiana 12; Washington 10; Northeastern 7; Kansas State 5; Dallas Baptist 4; Arizona State 4; UC San Diego 3; Oregon 3; Wofford 1; USC 1; Southern Miss 1; Oregon State 1

More Baseball!

Florida baseball among top 5 in 5 different national polls for Week 6

Jac Caglianone named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Freshmen lead No. 3 Florida to sweep of No. 13 Ole Miss

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida baseball's win over Alabama Crimson Tide

How to Watch: Florida baseball at Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories