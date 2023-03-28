Florida baseball stays steady in Week 6 of USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Florida baseball completed an undefeated Week 6 on Sunday with a three-game weekend sweep of the Ole Miss Rebels on the road, which followed a single-game midweek matchup in Tallahassee that the Gators emerged victoriously on Tuesday. With the season record now 22-4 with a 5-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play, the Orange and Blue have earned their No. 3 ranking in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll — the same ranking it held last week.
The Gators are joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 6), South Carolina (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 17) and Ole Miss (No. 25), which is three fewer than last week as a trio of SEC teams fell out of the top 25.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
21-3
770 (28)
–
2
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
22-3
717 (2)
–
3
22-4
707
–
4
Vanderbilt Commodores
19-5
676
+1
5
Virginia Cavaliers
22-2
642
+2
6
20-4
611
-3
7
Stanford Cardinal
15-5
546
+2
8
South Carolina Gamecocks
23-2
529 (1)
+3
9
19-6
517
+3
10
East Carolina Pirates
19-5
491
–
11
Louisville Cardinals
19-4
458
-5
12
UCLA Bruins
16-5
403
-4
13
Oklahoma State Cowboys
20-5
372
+2
14
18-6
327
+2
15
Campbell Fighting Camels
19-3
323
+4
16
Boston College Eagles
17-5
309
+1
17
Kentucky Wildcats
21-3
305
+5
18
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
21-4
230
+5
19
18-7
130
NR
20
Connecticut Huskies
16-5
128
NR
21
Texas Tech Red Raiders
18-7
110
-7
22
19-3
91
+6
23
Miami Hurricanes
15-9
88
-3
24
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
16-4
86
+3
25
Ole Miss Rebels
15-9
85
-12
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Texas A&M; No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 North Carolina State; No. 25 Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Coastal Carolina 59; Missouri 53; North Carolina State 52; Texas A&M 47; West Virginia 46; Alabama 30; Texas San Antonio 22; Old Dominion 21; Texas Christian 15; Virginia Tech 14; Auburn 13; Indiana 12; Washington 10; Northeastern 7; Kansas State 5; Dallas Baptist 4; Arizona State 4; UC San Diego 3; Oregon 3; Wofford 1; USC 1; Southern Miss 1; Oregon State 1
