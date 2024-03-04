Florida baseball stays at No. 4 after beating Miami Hurricanes

After winning the Miami series with an 8-4 Sunday victory over the Hurricanes, the Florida Gators remain at No. 4 in the latest college baseball poll from D1Baseball.

The top 14 on the list remain the same as last week with Wake Forest, Arkansas, LSU, Florida and TCU leading the college baseball world. Texas A&M, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are all in the top 10 as well, but that’s expected from the best conference in the sport.

Alabama is the first mover on the list, jumping up a spot into the top 15. Auburn started the season unranked and is now up to No. 19, and No. 21 South Carolina is holding on to a spot on the list despite a 1-2 week.

“There are no significant changes in the rankings until you get in the 15-20 range,” the site reads. “Alabama, North Carolina and Texas Tech each moved up a spot, while Coastal Carolina, Auburn and Dallas Baptist moved into the Top 20 after having excellent weeks.”

Indiana is the only program that dropped off the list this week. Texas is on the hot seat, though after falling nine spots to No. 24.

Here is a look at the complete post-Week 3 rankings from D1Baseball.

Rank Team Overall Last Week Previous Rank 1 Wake Forest 10-1 4-0 1 2 Arkansas 9-2 4-0 2 3 LSU 11-1 4-0 3 4 Florida 8-3 3-2 4 5 TCU 12-0 5-0 5 6 Oregon State 11-1 4-0 6 7 Texas A&M 11-0 4-0 7 8 Tennessee 11-1 4-0 8 9 Vanderbilt 10-3 5-0 9 10 Clemson 9-1 3-0 10 11 East Carolina 7-4 2-2 11 12 Duke 10-1 3-1 12 13 Virginia 10-1 3-1 13 14 NC State 9-2 5-0 14 15 Alabama 11-1 3-1 16 16 North Carolina 10-2 5-0 17 17 Texas Tech 9-2 3-0 18 18 Coastal Carolina 9-2 4-0 22 19 Auburn 9-2 3-1 23 20 Iowa 10-1 3-1 25 21 South Carolina 8-3 1-2 19 22 UCLA 8-3 2-2 21 23 Northeastern 49-0 3-0 NR 24 Texas 7-4 1-3 15 25 UC Santa Barbara 5-5 2-2 24

