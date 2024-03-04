Florida baseball stays at No. 4 after beating Miami Hurricanes
After winning the Miami series with an 8-4 Sunday victory over the Hurricanes, the Florida Gators remain at No. 4 in the latest college baseball poll from D1Baseball.
The top 14 on the list remain the same as last week with Wake Forest, Arkansas, LSU, Florida and TCU leading the college baseball world. Texas A&M, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are all in the top 10 as well, but that’s expected from the best conference in the sport.
Alabama is the first mover on the list, jumping up a spot into the top 15. Auburn started the season unranked and is now up to No. 19, and No. 21 South Carolina is holding on to a spot on the list despite a 1-2 week.
“There are no significant changes in the rankings until you get in the 15-20 range,” the site reads. “Alabama, North Carolina and Texas Tech each moved up a spot, while Coastal Carolina, Auburn and Dallas Baptist moved into the Top 20 after having excellent weeks.”
Indiana is the only program that dropped off the list this week. Texas is on the hot seat, though after falling nine spots to No. 24.
Here is a look at the complete post-Week 3 rankings from D1Baseball.
Rank
Team
Overall
Last Week
Previous Rank
1
Wake Forest
10-1
4-0
1
9-2
4-0
2
3
11-1
4-0
3
4
Florida
8-3
3-2
4
5
TCU
12-0
5-0
5
6
Oregon State
11-1
4-0
6
7
11-0
4-0
7
8
11-1
4-0
8
9
Vanderbilt
10-3
5-0
9
10
9-1
3-0
10
11
East Carolina
7-4
2-2
11
12
Duke
10-1
3-1
12
13
Virginia
10-1
3-1
13
14
NC State
9-2
5-0
14
15
11-1
3-1
16
16
10-2
5-0
17
17
Texas Tech
9-2
3-0
18
18
Coastal Carolina
9-2
4-0
22
19
9-2
3-1
23
20
10-1
3-1
25
21
South Carolina
8-3
1-2
19
22
UCLA
8-3
2-2
21
23
Northeastern
49-0
3-0
NR
24
7-4
1-3
15
25
UC Santa Barbara
5-5
2-2
24
