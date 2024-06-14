Florida baseball sees freshman infielder depart via transfer portal

Florida baseball is preparing for its College World Series appearance but over the past several days has already gotten a head start on restocking the program through the NCAA transfer portal.

However, departures are also part of the process. Freshman infielder Sammy Mummau, who played prep ball for Dunedin (Florida) before arriving in Gainesville, will be seeking greener pastures through the transfer portal, according to Swamp247.

The two-time Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-Region honoree was ranked No. 10 among middle infielders and No. 312 in the nation overall, according to PG. Mummau slashed a .383/.482/.606 line stretching across 114 plate appearances, slugging a pair of home runs along with three triples and nine doubles.

He also scored 27 runs while knocking in 20 RBI and swiping nine bases as a high school senior. With the glove, Mummau posted a .928 fielding percentage across 69 total chances during his senior season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire