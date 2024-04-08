Florida baseball plummets in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after sweep at Mizzou

Following a weekend sweep on the road against Missouri, Florida plummeted down the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll to No. 18 overall.

Everything that was keeping Florida in the top 10 fell apart against Missouri. Florida couldn’t hit when it got good starting pitching, and Jac Caglianone delivered his worst start of the season after being the rock of this team through the first half of the year.

The teamwide slump at the plate seemingly came to an end on Sunday, but a busy week with Florida State and South Carolina on the schedule will test the Orange and Blue. Another weekend series loss could push the Gators out of the top 25.

The Gators aren’t the only SEC team struggling right now. Georgia, LSU and South Carolina all dropped out of the top 25 this week. Eight teams from the conference still check in with a number beside their names, though, with Mississippi State moving back in.

Here is a full look at the Week 8 update.

Rank Team Overall Points (1st) Previous Rank Change 1 Arkansas 27-3 775 (31) 1 – 2 Clemson 28-3 735 2 – 3 Texas A&M 28-4 716 3 – 4 Tennessee 26-6 656 4 – 5 Oregon State 26-4 655 5 – 6 Vanderbilt 25-7 609 6 – 7 Duke 24-8 580 10 +3 8 Kentucky 27-4 503 16 +8 9 Florida State 26-5 498 12 +3 10 Virginia 25-7 490 11 +1 11 East Carolina 23-7 440 13 +2 12 North Carolina 26-6 432 7 -5 13 Dallas Baptist 25-6 405 8 -5 14 UC Irvine 24-4 397 17 +3 15 Wake Forest 21-10 284 22 +7 16 Virginia Tech 21-8 216 15 -1 17 Alabama 22-10 192 14 -3 18 Florida 17-14 187 9 -9 19 UCF 21-8 186 NR +8 20 Coastal Carolina 22-9 166 21 +1 21 Nebraska 22-7 142 23 +2 22 Oregon 12-8 128 NR +7 23 Mississippi State 21-12 114 NR +3 24 Louisiana 24-8 109 NR +12 25 Oklahoma State 21-11 94 NR +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1;

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire