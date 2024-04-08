Florida baseball plummets in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after sweep at Mizzou

Advertisement
David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Following a weekend sweep on the road against Missouri, Florida plummeted down the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll to No. 18 overall.

Everything that was keeping Florida in the top 10 fell apart against Missouri. Florida couldn’t hit when it got good starting pitching, and Jac Caglianone delivered his worst start of the season after being the rock of this team through the first half of the year.

The teamwide slump at the plate seemingly came to an end on Sunday, but a busy week with Florida State and South Carolina on the schedule will test the Orange and Blue. Another weekend series loss could push the Gators out of the top 25.

The Gators aren’t the only SEC team struggling right now. Georgia, LSU and South Carolina all dropped out of the top 25 this week. Eight teams from the conference still check in with a number beside their names, though, with Mississippi State moving back in.

Here is a full look at the Week 8 update.

Rank

Team

Overall

Points (1st)

Previous Rank

Change

1

Arkansas

27-3

775 (31)

1

2

Clemson

28-3

735

2

3

Texas A&M

28-4

716

3

4

Tennessee

26-6

656

4

5

Oregon State

26-4

655

5

6

Vanderbilt

25-7

609

6

7

Duke

24-8

580

10

+3

8

Kentucky

27-4

503

16

+8

9

Florida State

26-5

498

12

+3

10

Virginia

25-7

490

11

+1

11

East Carolina

23-7

440

13

+2

12

North Carolina

26-6

432

7

-5

13

Dallas Baptist

25-6

405

8

-5

14

UC Irvine

24-4

397

17

+3

15

Wake Forest

21-10

284

22

+7

16

Virginia Tech

21-8

216

15

-1

17

Alabama

22-10

192

14

-3

18

Florida

17-14

187

9

-9

19

UCF

21-8

186

NR

+8

20

Coastal Carolina

22-9

166

21

+1

21

Nebraska

22-7

142

23

+2

22

Oregon

12-8

128

NR

+7

23

Mississippi State

21-12

114

NR

+3

24

Louisiana

24-8

109

NR

+12

25

Oklahoma State

21-11

94

NR

+7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1;

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire