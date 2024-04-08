Florida baseball plummets in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after sweep at Mizzou
Following a weekend sweep on the road against Missouri, Florida plummeted down the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll to No. 18 overall.
Everything that was keeping Florida in the top 10 fell apart against Missouri. Florida couldn’t hit when it got good starting pitching, and Jac Caglianone delivered his worst start of the season after being the rock of this team through the first half of the year.
The teamwide slump at the plate seemingly came to an end on Sunday, but a busy week with Florida State and South Carolina on the schedule will test the Orange and Blue. Another weekend series loss could push the Gators out of the top 25.
The Gators aren’t the only SEC team struggling right now. Georgia, LSU and South Carolina all dropped out of the top 25 this week. Eight teams from the conference still check in with a number beside their names, though, with Mississippi State moving back in.
Here is a full look at the Week 8 update.
Rank
Team
Overall
Points (1st)
Previous Rank
Change
1
27-3
775 (31)
1
–
2
28-3
735
2
–
3
28-4
716
3
–
4
26-6
656
4
–
5
Oregon State
26-4
655
5
–
6
Vanderbilt
25-7
609
6
–
7
Duke
24-8
580
10
+3
8
Kentucky
27-4
503
16
+8
9
26-5
498
12
+3
10
Virginia
25-7
490
11
+1
11
East Carolina
23-7
440
13
+2
12
26-6
432
7
-5
13
Dallas Baptist
25-6
405
8
-5
14
UC Irvine
24-4
397
17
+3
15
Wake Forest
21-10
284
22
+7
16
Virginia Tech
21-8
216
15
-1
17
22-10
192
14
-3
18
Florida
17-14
187
9
-9
19
UCF
21-8
186
NR
+8
20
Coastal Carolina
22-9
166
21
+1
21
Nebraska
22-7
142
23
+2
22
Oregon
12-8
128
NR
+7
23
Mississippi State
21-12
114
NR
+3
24
Louisiana
24-8
109
NR
+12
25
Oklahoma State
21-11
94
NR
+7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;
Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1;
