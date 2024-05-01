Florida baseball outlast FAU in scoring frenzy Tuesday night

Florida baseball hosted the Florida Atlantic Owls on Tuesday night inside of Condron Family Ballpark, which ended up being an offensive explosion for both teams. Fortunately for the Gators, they escaped with a 10-8 victory despite a ninth-inning rally from the visitors.

Cade Fisher got the starting nod and once again struggled in the role, surrendering a pair of earned runs in the first and lasting only 1 1/3 innings total before giving way to the bullpen. Four relievers helped keep the team in the game with Jameson Fisher earning the win after throwing the final 1 2/3 frames.

Cade Kurland (1-for-4) and Ty Evans (2-for-4) homered in the victory, with Kurland driving in two and Evans notching a team-high three RBI. Freshman Hayden Yost started his third-straight game and continues to impress, reaching base four times while going 2-for-3 with a double and game-high three runs scored; Brody Donay (2-for-3) chipped in two RBI and one double.

Next up are the Tennessee Volunteers, who arrive in Gainesville on Thursday to kick off an early three-game weekend series between the two Southeastern Conference schools. Game 1’s first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on May 2 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire