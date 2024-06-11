Florida baseball lands Miami’s Blake Cyr from transfer portal

Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida Gators just landed one of the top names in the college baseball transfer portal — former Miami Freshman All-American Blake Cyr.

A career .298 hitter over 85 games (365 plate appearances) with Miami, Cyr brings another dangerous bat to the Florida lineup. He hit 17 home runs and drove in 63 as a freshman, but didn’t get the chance to best those numbers after a thumb injury ended his sophomore year early.

Despite the injury, Cyr should be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. He’ll be in the conversation for an early-round draft pick all year long.

The Hurricanes moved Cyr to the outfield in 2024, but the Gators could use him on the dirt after losing a good amount of infield talent this offseason. Jac Caglianone will be a top-5 pick in the draft, and Colby Shelton has a decision to make as a draft-eligible sophomore. Tyler Shelnut and Dale Thomas are also out of eligibility.

That leaves second baseman Cade Kurland as the lone returning starter, assuming Shelton doesn’t make a return. Cyr played 46 games at second base for Miami as a freshman. He could try out third and shortstop next year with plenty of eyes on him, or Florida could keep him in the outfield.

Cyr joins Jacksonville’s Justin Nadeau and Texas Tech’s Landon Stripling as Florida’s third transfer portal addition.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire