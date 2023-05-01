Florida baseball inches back upward in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball squad bounced back from a road sweep at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend with a home sweep of the Missouri Tigers — with a midweek win over the North Florida Ospreys sandwiched in between. Thanks to the recent four-game winning streak, the Gators saw a modest improvement in their recent standings.

The latest update of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 10 saw the Orange and Blue rise from fourth to third — where they had plateaued prior to the ‘Cocks sweep — with a 35-10 overall record and 675 points in the poll. The lowest Florida has been listed this season so far is No. 6, which came in Week 2 after starting in the preseason poll at No. 5.

UF is joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 4), Vanderbilt (No. 5) and Arkansas (No. 6) in this week’s top 25.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Indiana

Others Receiving Votes

Texas San Antonio 65; Maryland 60; North Carolina 49; Texas 36; Northeastern 36; Indiana State 31; Clemson 21; Florida Gulf Coast 20; Cal State Fullerton 17; UCLA 13; Indiana 11; Kansas State 9; Alabama 8; Southern Miss 5; North Carolina State 5; Notre Dame 4; Auburn 3; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1

Story continues

More Basketball!

Former Gator Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA draft College basketball transfer portal rankings includes this new Gator North Texas transfer portal target trims top schools down to 4 Florida named an early winner of 2023 college basketball transfer portal This transfer portal target has Florida among top 8 schools

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire