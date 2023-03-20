Florida baseball gets another boost in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Florida baseball’s winning streak finally came to an end on Sunday, but not before Kevin O’Sullivan’s team took the opening three-game series of the Southeastern Conference schedule from the Alabama Crimson Tide at Condron Family Ballpark last weekend.

Thanks to that nine-game run as well as the series win, the Gators saw their stock rise once again in Week 5 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, which gave Florida a one-spot lift to No. 3 in the nation — tied with fellow SEC school Arkansas with 671 points in the latest poll.

The Orange and Blue began the week at No. 4 after climbing up two spots last week from No. 6, a spot it held for two consecutive weeks after dropping from No. 5 in the Week 2 update. The Gators are now 18-4 overall with a 2-1 mark in SEC play; their 671 points in the latest poll is up from 629 points last week.

The Gators are joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 5), South Carolina (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 12), Ole Miss (No. 13), Texas A&M (No. 18), Missouri (No. 21), Kentucky (No. 22) and Alabama (No. 25).

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 LSU 18-2 773 (29) – 2 Wake Forest 18-3 672 (1) +3 3 Florida 18-4 671 +1 3 Arkansas 18-2 671 +3 5 Vanderbilt 16-5 651 +3 6 Louisville 17-2 602 +1 7 Virginia 17-2 542 +3 8 UCLA 15-3 523 +4 9 Stanford 13-5 506 – 10 East Carolina 16-4 491 +1 11 South Carolina 20-1 468 (1) +3 12 Tennessee 15-6 426 -10 13 Ole Miss 14-6 396 -10 14 Texas Tech 18-4 373 +5 15 Oklahoma State 16-5 294 -2 16 North Carolina 15-5 273 +4 17 Boston College 14-3 222 +7 18 Texas A&M 14-6 203 -3 19 Campbell 15-3 194 +4 20 Miami 14-6 186 +6 21 Missouri 16-3 153 – 22 Kentucky 18-2 138 +15 23 Florida Gulf Coast 16-4 108 +5 24 North Carolina State 15-5 87 -7 25 Alabama 17-4 76 -3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Virginia Tech; No. 18 Texas Christian; No. 21 Florida State; No. 25 Southern Miss

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 59; UC Santa Barbara 52; Iowa 43; West Virginia 38; Virginia Tech 34; Old Dominion 25; Grand Canyon 25; Southern Miss 23; Florida State 16; Auburn 16; Oregon State 9; Arizona 8; Texas San Antonio 6; Duke 6; Connecticut 5; Northeastern 4; Georgia Tech 4; Georgia St. 2; Wofford 1

