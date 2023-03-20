Florida baseball gets another boost in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

2
Adam Dubbin
·3 min read

Florida baseball’s winning streak finally came to an end on Sunday, but not before Kevin O’Sullivan’s team took the opening three-game series of the Southeastern Conference schedule from the Alabama Crimson Tide at Condron Family Ballpark last weekend.

Thanks to that nine-game run as well as the series win, the Gators saw their stock rise once again in Week 5 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, which gave Florida a one-spot lift to No. 3 in the nation — tied with fellow SEC school Arkansas with 671 points in the latest poll.

The Orange and Blue began the week at No. 4 after climbing up two spots last week from No. 6, a spot it held for two consecutive weeks after dropping from No. 5 in the Week 2 update. The Gators are now 18-4 overall with a 2-1 mark in SEC play; their 671 points in the latest poll is up from 629 points last week.

The Gators are joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 5), South Carolina (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 12), Ole Miss (No. 13), Texas A&M (No. 18), Missouri (No. 21), Kentucky (No. 22) and Alabama (No. 25).

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

LSU 

18-2

773 (29)

2

Wake Forest

18-3

672 (1)

+3

3

Florida

18-4

671

+1

3

Arkansas

18-2

671

+3

5

Vanderbilt

16-5

651

+3

6

Louisville

17-2

602

+1

7

Virginia

17-2

542

+3

8

UCLA

15-3

523

+4

9

Stanford

13-5

506

10

East Carolina

16-4

491

+1

11

South Carolina

20-1

468 (1)

+3

12

Tennessee

15-6

426

-10

13

Ole Miss

14-6

396

-10

14

Texas Tech

18-4

373

+5

15

Oklahoma State

16-5

294

-2

16

North Carolina

15-5

273

+4

17

Boston College

14-3

222

+7

18

Texas A&M

14-6

203

-3

19

Campbell

15-3

194

+4

20

Miami

14-6

186

+6

21

Missouri

16-3

153

22

Kentucky

18-2

138

+15

23

Florida Gulf Coast

16-4

108

+5

24

North Carolina State

15-5

87

-7

25

Alabama

17-4

76

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Virginia Tech; No. 18 Texas Christian; No. 21 Florida State; No. 25 Southern Miss

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 59; UC Santa Barbara 52; Iowa 43; West Virginia 38; Virginia Tech 34; Old Dominion 25; Grand Canyon 25; Southern Miss 23; Florida State 16; Auburn 16; Oregon State 9; Arizona 8; Texas San Antonio 6; Duke 6; Connecticut 5; Northeastern 4; Georgia Tech 4; Georgia St. 2; Wofford 1

More Baseball!

Florida falls after taking first two games of SEC series against Alabama

Gators walk it off against Alabama to claim Game 1 of double-header, series

How to Watch: Florida baseball vs Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday

Sproat hurls complete game against Alabama to kick off SEC play

How to Watch: Florida baseball vs Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC opener

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories