Florida baseball falls to Vanderbilt Commodores in series opener

Florida baseball is in Nashville, Tennessee, for a three-game set that opened up on Thursday night with a defeat at the hands of the home team, 10-5. The loss snapped the Gators’ two-game win streak while dropping them to 19-18 overall and 7-9 in Southeastern Conference play.

The Orange and Blue struck first in the opening frame with a Ty Evans home run, but Vandy responded with two runs in the bottom of the third. Florida tied things up in the top of the fourth but from then on, the ‘Dores took control with a five-run fifth that buried the Gators in a hole too deep to dig out of.

Jac Caglianone homered in a program-record eighth-straight game on Thursday, moving within one long ball of tying the all-time NCAA record of nine set by Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti in 2021. He also extended his on-base streak to 23 games and his hitting streak to 16 games.

The Gators will play the second game of the series on Friday, April 19, with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

