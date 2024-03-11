Florida baseball drops out of top 10 in Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
A 2-2 week against UCF and Saint Mary’s has Florida down four spots to No. 11 on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Week 4 update saw many changes, including a complete shakeup of the top 10. Arkansas is the new team to beat at No. 1, but five teams earned first-place votes this week. LSU stayed put at No. 2, Oregon State only earned on first-place vote but is a solid No. 3 and Oregon State and Texas A&M each jumped up two places to round out the top five.
Tennessee is just 12 points shy of overtaking Wake Forest for a top-five spot, but the Vols are at No. 6 for now. Duke — the team that took two of three from Wake — traded places with Florida, from No. 11 to No. 7. TCU is the other top-10 team that took a four-spot tumble. Clemson and Vanderbilt stayed put in the Nos. 9 and 10 spots.
Checking in on the rest of the SEC, Alabama is No. 12, Auburn is No. 19 and South Carolina is No. 20. All three teams moved up one spot from a week ago.
Florida’s in-state rival, FSU, jumped up three spots to No. 25 after starting the season 14-0, and Georgia is now the unofficial No. 26 team in the country, with 38 points. Miami earned seven points and Kentucky earned 1 point.
Here is a look at the complete Coaches Poll from USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Overall
Points (1st)
Previous Rank
Change
1
13-2
750 (18)
3
+23
14-2
710 (6)
2
–
3
Oregon State
15-1
684 (1)
5
+2
4
16-0
654 (3)
6
+2
5
Wake Forest
12-3
638 (3)
1
-4
6
16-1
626
8
+2
7
Duke
13-2
611
11
+4
8
TCU
14-2
530
4
-4
9
13-1
511
9
–
10
Vanderbilt
14-3
507
10
–
11
Florida
10-5
440
7
-4
12
15-1
404
13
+1
13
14-2
356
14
+1
14
NC State
12-2
344
15
+1
15
Virginia
13-3
322
12
-3
16
East Carolina
10-4
315
16
–
17
Coastal Carolina
14-2
292
18
+1
18
Dallas Baptist
13-2
234
19
+1
19
12-3
224
20
+1
20
UC Irvine
13-1
179
23
+3
20
South Carolina
13-3
179
21
+1
22
14-0
120
25
+3
23
Campbell
11-4
104
24
+1
24
9-6
100
22
-2
25
Texas Tech
11-4
85
17
-8
Others Receiving Votes
Georgia 38; UC Santa Barbara 34; Oklahoma State 11; Virginia Tech 9; Oregon 9; UCLA 7; Miami (FL) 7; California 6; Southern Miss 5; Saint Louis 5; Northeastern 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Indiana State 4; Kansas 3; Indiana 3; Troy 2; UC San Diego 1; Oklahoma 1; Kentucky 1;
