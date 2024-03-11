Florida baseball drops out of top 10 in Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

A 2-2 week against UCF and Saint Mary’s has Florida down four spots to No. 11 on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Week 4 update saw many changes, including a complete shakeup of the top 10. Arkansas is the new team to beat at No. 1, but five teams earned first-place votes this week. LSU stayed put at No. 2, Oregon State only earned on first-place vote but is a solid No. 3 and Oregon State and Texas A&M each jumped up two places to round out the top five.

Tennessee is just 12 points shy of overtaking Wake Forest for a top-five spot, but the Vols are at No. 6 for now. Duke — the team that took two of three from Wake — traded places with Florida, from No. 11 to No. 7. TCU is the other top-10 team that took a four-spot tumble. Clemson and Vanderbilt stayed put in the Nos. 9 and 10 spots.

Checking in on the rest of the SEC, Alabama is No. 12, Auburn is No. 19 and South Carolina is No. 20. All three teams moved up one spot from a week ago.

Florida’s in-state rival, FSU, jumped up three spots to No. 25 after starting the season 14-0, and Georgia is now the unofficial No. 26 team in the country, with 38 points. Miami earned seven points and Kentucky earned 1 point.

Here is a look at the complete Coaches Poll from USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Overall Points (1st) Previous Rank Change 1 Arkansas 13-2 750 (18) 3 +23 2 LSU 14-2 710 (6) 2 – 3 Oregon State 15-1 684 (1) 5 +2 4 Texas A&M 16-0 654 (3) 6 +2 5 Wake Forest 12-3 638 (3) 1 -4 6 Tennessee 16-1 626 8 +2 7 Duke 13-2 611 11 +4 8 TCU 14-2 530 4 -4 9 Clemson 13-1 511 9 – 10 Vanderbilt 14-3 507 10 – 11 Florida 10-5 440 7 -4 12 Alabama 15-1 404 13 +1 13 North Carolina 14-2 356 14 +1 14 NC State 12-2 344 15 +1 15 Virginia 13-3 322 12 -3 16 East Carolina 10-4 315 16 – 17 Coastal Carolina 14-2 292 18 +1 18 Dallas Baptist 13-2 234 19 +1 19 Auburn 12-3 224 20 +1 20 UC Irvine 13-1 179 23 +3 20 South Carolina 13-3 179 21 +1 22 Florida State 14-0 120 25 +3 23 Campbell 11-4 104 24 +1 24 Texas 9-6 100 22 -2 25 Texas Tech 11-4 85 17 -8

Others Receiving Votes

Georgia 38; UC Santa Barbara 34; Oklahoma State 11; Virginia Tech 9; Oregon 9; UCLA 7; Miami (FL) 7; California 6; Southern Miss 5; Saint Louis 5; Northeastern 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Indiana State 4; Kansas 3; Indiana 3; Troy 2; UC San Diego 1; Oklahoma 1; Kentucky 1;

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire