Advertisement

Florida baseball drops out of top 10 in Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

David Rosenberg
·3 min read

A 2-2 week against UCF and Saint Mary’s has Florida down four spots to No. 11 on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Week 4 update saw many changes, including a complete shakeup of the top 10. Arkansas is the new team to beat at No. 1, but five teams earned first-place votes this week. LSU stayed put at No. 2, Oregon State only earned on first-place vote but is a solid No. 3 and Oregon State and Texas A&M each jumped up two places to round out the top five.

Tennessee is just 12 points shy of overtaking Wake Forest for a top-five spot, but the Vols are at No. 6 for now. Duke — the team that took two of three from Wake — traded places with Florida, from No. 11 to No. 7. TCU is the other top-10 team that took a four-spot tumble. Clemson and Vanderbilt stayed put in the Nos. 9 and 10 spots.

Checking in on the rest of the SEC, Alabama is No. 12, Auburn is No. 19 and South Carolina is No. 20. All three teams moved up one spot from a week ago.

Florida’s in-state rival, FSU, jumped up three spots to No. 25 after starting the season 14-0, and Georgia is now the unofficial No. 26 team in the country, with 38 points. Miami earned seven points and Kentucky earned 1 point.

Here is a look at the complete Coaches Poll from USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Overall

Points (1st)

Previous Rank

Change

1

Arkansas

13-2

750 (18)

3

+23

2

LSU

14-2

710 (6)

2

3

Oregon State

15-1

684 (1)

5

+2

4

Texas A&M

16-0

654 (3)

6

+2

5

Wake Forest

12-3

638 (3)

1

-4

6

Tennessee

16-1

626

8

+2

7

Duke

13-2

611

11

+4

8

TCU

14-2

530

4

-4

9

Clemson

13-1

511

9

10

Vanderbilt

14-3

507

10

11

Florida

10-5

440

7

-4

12

Alabama

15-1

404

13

+1

13

North Carolina

14-2

356

14

+1

14

NC State

12-2

344

15

+1

15

Virginia

13-3

322

12

-3

16

East Carolina

10-4

315

16

17

Coastal Carolina

14-2

292

18

+1

18

Dallas Baptist

13-2

234

19

+1

19

Auburn

12-3

224

20

+1

20

UC Irvine

13-1

179

23

+3

20

South Carolina

13-3

179

21

+1

22

Florida State

14-0

120

25

+3

23

Campbell

11-4

104

24

+1

24

Texas

9-6

100

22

-2

25

Texas Tech

11-4

85

17

-8

Others Receiving Votes

Georgia 38; UC Santa Barbara 34; Oklahoma State 11; Virginia Tech 9; Oregon 9; UCLA 7; Miami (FL) 7; California 6; Southern Miss 5; Saint Louis 5; Northeastern 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Indiana State 4; Kansas 3; Indiana 3; Troy 2; UC San Diego 1; Oklahoma 1; Kentucky 1;

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire