Florida baseball announces scrimmage against Georgia

It’s officially Georgia hate week at the University of Florida, and the football program isn’t the only team in Orange and Blue looking to take down the Bulldogs over the weekend.

Florida’s baseball team has scheduled a scrimmage against Georgia on Friday at Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville at 6 p.m. EDT, according to the University Athletic Association.

The Gators will also host three separate intersquad scrimmages throughout the week at Condron Ballpark as part of the fall practice schedule. Here are the expected practice and scrimmage times for fans hoping to attend. Admission is free for the public and fans can access the concourse at Gate 3 behind the plate.

In addition to this scrimmage against Georgia, Florida will host Stetson at Condron Family Ballpark on Nov. 6 before closing out the fall schedule with a revival of the Orange and Blue Series on Nov. 10-13.

Florida fans should get a glimpse of the new faces on the team throughout that series. Infielder Cade Kurland, who reclassified to join the team a year early, has already made a name for himself early on, and Yoel Tejeda Jr., a two-way player who was selected in the 19th round of the draft, is another freshman to watch out for. Then there’s Southern Miss transfer Hurston Waldrep, who played on Team USA with Wyatt Langford and is expected to be the No. 2 to presumed ace Brandon Sproat.

There’s a lot of talent on this Florida team heading into the 2023 season. The more playing time they get together in the fall, the more cohesive a unit they’ll be come February.

