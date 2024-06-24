Florida baseball up to 10 players in transfer portal

Kevin O’Sullivan was doing a good job balancing Florida baseball’s transfer activity, but a mass exodus of mostly pitchers over the weekend has the Gators up to 10 players in the portal with only five incoming.

Florida’s losses over the weekend include right-handers Alex Philpott and Reilly Witmer as well as a pair of southpaws — Jacob Gomberg and Robert Satin. Right fielder Blake Brookins is the final name to enter the portal, according to 64Analytics.

The weekend exodus doubles Florida’s total in the transfer portal to 10 outgoing players. Infielders John Martinez (FAU) and Sammy Mummau, right-handers Hunter Jones and Grayson Smith (Tulane) and two-way JUCO transfer Landon Russell were already in the portal.

Really slow day for the portal. Only 9 total players entered today. Ironically, eight of them from the @SEC. pic.twitter.com/JUKpGcphpY — 64Analytics (@64Analytics) June 24, 2024

Brookins, Gomberg and Philpott likely staying

The good news is that Brookins, Gomberg and Philpott will all likely stay with Florida. The portal movement is necessary as it allows the Gators to make scholarship changes, but they are all part of the plan for next year, according to sources close to the program.

Gomberg could have played the left-handed specialist role split between Frank Menendez and Satin this season, but he underwent Tommy John surgery after one appearance. He has a plus slider that will play at all levels, but we won’t see it again until at least the middle of next year.

Philpott was a major contributor in the Florida bullpen this season, throwing 30 innings. He ended the year with a 6.90 earned run average, but that number is inflated a bit by a string of bad outings. He should be a top option out of the bullpen once again next year for the Orange and Blue.

Brookins appeared in seven games for Florida as a true freshman, but he should play a much larger role next year. There’s a lot of optimism in Gainesville when it comes to his bat and he can play the outfield.

LHP Robert Satin and RHP Reilly Witmer

Satin was the bigger contributor of the two this year for Florida. He got early opportunities on the mound for the Gators, making four appearances in February, but his usage slowly trickled down as SEC play picked up.

He failed to get an out in two of his last three appearances, walking a batter on four pitches against Jacksonville. However, Satin did enter a regional game against Oklahoma State and earn a key double play.

Witmer appeared in four games for Florida, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He walked as many as he struck out (3) and allowed two hits.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire