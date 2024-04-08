Florida barely stays ranked by D1Baseball in Week 8 update
Florida baseball nearly lost its top-25 status last week as it squeaked by against Florida A&M at home Tuesday and went winless at Missouri over the weekend. The Week 8 D1Baseball rankings update has the Gators down 18 spots to No. 24 overall.
“Along with LSU and Alabama, Florida takes a huge tumble in the rankings after getting swept at last-place Missouri,” the D1Baseball staff wrote. “The Gators, who are just 17-14 overall despite winning their first three SEC series and six straight weekend series overall before this weekend, plummet 18 spots to No. 24.”
The road doesn’t get much easier for Florida with series against several top-10 teams ahead. Taking two of three from Arkansas, Tennessee or Vanderbilt would give Florida a boost back up the rankings; winning multiple series would likely lock in the Gators’ top-25 status for the rest of the year.
Up next, Florida faces No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee in hopes of avoiding the season series sweep. Then, it’s back at Condron Family Ballpark for a weekend set with the South Carolina Gamecocks, who recently got booted out of the D1Baseball top 25.
Week 8 D1Baseball Rankings
Here is a look at the complete Week 8 rankings from D1Baseball.
Rank
Team
Overall
Last Week
Previous Rank
1
27-3
4-0
1
2
28-3
4-0
2
3
28-4
3-1
3
4
26-6
2-1
4
5
Oregon State
26-4
5-0
5
6
Vanderbilt
25-7
2-1
7
7
Duke
24-8
4-0
9
8
Kentucky
27-4
3-0
17
9
East Carolina
23-7
3-1
12
10
Florida State
26-5
4-1
14
11
Virginia
25-7
3-1
15
12
UC Irvine
24-4
2-1
16
13
26-6
1-2
10
14
Wake Forest
21-10
4-0
21
15
Dallas Baptist
25-6
2-2
8
16
Virginia Tech
21-8
0-3
11
17
UCF
21-8
3-1
25
18
Oregon
22-8
3-1
NR
19
Louisiana
24-8
4-0
NR
20
Coastal Carolina
22-9
2-2
20
21
Oklahoma State
21-11
3-1
NR
22
Mississippi State
21-12
2-2
23
23
Nebraska
22-7
2-2
24
24
Florida
17-14
1-3
6
25
22-10
1-3
13
Dropped Out
No. 18 LSU; No. 19 NC State; No. 22 South Carolina;
