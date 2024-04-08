Advertisement
breaking news:

UConn does it again: Huskies run past Purdue for repeat

Florida barely stays ranked by D1Baseball in Week 8 update

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida baseball nearly lost its top-25 status last week as it squeaked by against Florida A&M at home Tuesday and went winless at Missouri over the weekend. The Week 8 D1Baseball rankings update has the Gators down 18 spots to No. 24 overall.

“Along with LSU and Alabama, Florida takes a huge tumble in the rankings after getting swept at last-place Missouri,” the D1Baseball staff wrote. “The Gators, who are just 17-14 overall despite winning their first three SEC series and six straight weekend series overall before this weekend, plummet 18 spots to No. 24.”

The road doesn’t get much easier for Florida with series against several top-10 teams ahead. Taking two of three from Arkansas, Tennessee or Vanderbilt would give Florida a boost back up the rankings; winning multiple series would likely lock in the Gators’ top-25 status for the rest of the year.

Up next, Florida faces No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee in hopes of avoiding the season series sweep. Then, it’s back at Condron Family Ballpark for a weekend set with the South Carolina Gamecocks, who recently got booted out of the D1Baseball top 25.

Week 8 D1Baseball Rankings

Here is a look at the complete Week 8 rankings from D1Baseball.

Rank

Team

Overall

Last Week

Previous Rank

1

Arkansas

27-3

4-0

1

2

Clemson

28-3

4-0

2

3

Texas A&M

28-4

3-1

3

4

Tennessee

26-6

2-1

4

5

Oregon State

26-4

5-0

5

6

Vanderbilt

25-7

2-1

7

7

Duke

24-8

4-0

9

8

Kentucky

27-4

3-0

17

9

East Carolina

23-7

3-1

12

10

Florida State

26-5

4-1

14

11

Virginia

25-7

3-1

15

12

UC Irvine

24-4

2-1

16

13

North Carolina

26-6

1-2

10

14

Wake Forest

21-10

4-0

21

15

Dallas Baptist

25-6

2-2

8

16

Virginia Tech

21-8

0-3

11

17

UCF

21-8

3-1

25

18

Oregon

22-8

3-1

NR

19

Louisiana

24-8

4-0

NR

20

Coastal Carolina

22-9

2-2

20

21

Oklahoma State

21-11

3-1

NR

22

Mississippi State

21-12

2-2

23

23

Nebraska

22-7

2-2

24

24

Florida

17-14

1-3

6

25

Alabama

22-10

1-3

13

Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 NC State; No. 22 South Carolina;

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire