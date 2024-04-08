Florida barely stays ranked by D1Baseball in Week 8 update

Florida baseball nearly lost its top-25 status last week as it squeaked by against Florida A&M at home Tuesday and went winless at Missouri over the weekend. The Week 8 D1Baseball rankings update has the Gators down 18 spots to No. 24 overall.

“Along with LSU and Alabama, Florida takes a huge tumble in the rankings after getting swept at last-place Missouri,” the D1Baseball staff wrote. “The Gators, who are just 17-14 overall despite winning their first three SEC series and six straight weekend series overall before this weekend, plummet 18 spots to No. 24.”

The road doesn’t get much easier for Florida with series against several top-10 teams ahead. Taking two of three from Arkansas, Tennessee or Vanderbilt would give Florida a boost back up the rankings; winning multiple series would likely lock in the Gators’ top-25 status for the rest of the year.

Up next, Florida faces No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee in hopes of avoiding the season series sweep. Then, it’s back at Condron Family Ballpark for a weekend set with the South Carolina Gamecocks, who recently got booted out of the D1Baseball top 25.

Week 8 D1Baseball Rankings

Here is a look at the complete Week 8 rankings from D1Baseball.

Rank Team Overall Last Week Previous Rank 1 Arkansas 27-3 4-0 1 2 Clemson 28-3 4-0 2 3 Texas A&M 28-4 3-1 3 4 Tennessee 26-6 2-1 4 5 Oregon State 26-4 5-0 5 6 Vanderbilt 25-7 2-1 7 7 Duke 24-8 4-0 9 8 Kentucky 27-4 3-0 17 9 East Carolina 23-7 3-1 12 10 Florida State 26-5 4-1 14 11 Virginia 25-7 3-1 15 12 UC Irvine 24-4 2-1 16 13 North Carolina 26-6 1-2 10 14 Wake Forest 21-10 4-0 21 15 Dallas Baptist 25-6 2-2 8 16 Virginia Tech 21-8 0-3 11 17 UCF 21-8 3-1 25 18 Oregon 22-8 3-1 NR 19 Louisiana 24-8 4-0 NR 20 Coastal Carolina 22-9 2-2 20 21 Oklahoma State 21-11 3-1 NR 22 Mississippi State 21-12 2-2 23 23 Nebraska 22-7 2-2 24 24 Florida 17-14 1-3 6 25 Alabama 22-10 1-3 13

Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 NC State; No. 22 South Carolina;

