Florida back in ESPN Basketball Power Index top 50 after beating LSU

Florida basketball closed out its regular season schedule with a win over the visiting LSU Tigers inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday as the men’s basketball program had its Senior Night to honor departing student-athletes. It was the Gators’ second in a row overall and the second against the bayou boys this year.

Coming into the game, Todd Golden’s team was ranked No. 51 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Rankings but thanks to the victory are now back in the top 50 at No. 49. The Gators’ strength of schedule is ranked No. 22 while the strength of record lags behind at No. 71.

Next up for Florida are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who face the Gators in Game 3 of the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 9. The Orange and Blue hold the No. 8 seed in the tournament while MSU is seeded at No. 9. Tipoff inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire