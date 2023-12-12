Florida Attorney General’s Office investigating FSU football playoff snub

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching an investigation into Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it,” Moody said in a statement. “No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws.

“My Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct. As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers—not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football. In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now.”

The Seminoles finished 13-0 and won the ACC but were left out of the four-team playoff field. The playoff selection committee instead picked 12-1 Alabama, the SEC champion, for the fourth and final spot. The Crimson Tide joined Michigan, Washington and Texas in the field.

The decision has drawn the interest of state and national politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

This breaking news story will be updated.

