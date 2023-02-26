Florida Atlantic wins Conference USA title with former Tiger on staff

KT Harrell was quite the force for Auburn during his two seasons on the Plains.

Following his playing career, Harrell spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater under Bruce Pearl and took over as the director of basketball operations at Florida Atlantic last summer.

He has had a wonderful first season in Boca Raton, as he is part of a staff that just led the Owls to the Conference USA regular season championship. On Saturday, FAU defeated Texas-El Paso, 75-49 to clinch a share of the conference championship with two games remaining in the regular season.

The win moved FAU to 26-3 overall, and 16-2 in C-USA play. The Owls’ lone losses in conference play have been to UAB and Middle Tennessee State. In non-conference play, FAU upset in-state rival Florida in November, 76-74 in Gainesville for their most impressive win of the season.

Harrell started in all 65 games that he played at Auburn from 2013-15, where he averaged 18.4 points per game and would post a free throw percentage of .839.

