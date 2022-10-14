Florida Atlantic vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Florida Atlantic vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (3-2), Florida Atlantic (2-4)

Florida Atlantic vs Rice Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Here come the Owls.

The two losses were to USC and Houston on the road – or, as on the road as going to Houston can be for the Owls – and they’ve had two weeks to kick back and groove on a nice win over UAB.

What’s going right? The running game has been okay, but the offense didn’t work a lick against UAB. A few takeaways helped the cause, and the run defense came up huge.

Running won’t be a problem against Florida Atlantic.

The Owls gave up 300 rushing yards in a loss to North Texas, and that was a few weeks after giving up 314 yards and four scores to UCF.

Rice won’t run for 300, but 200 will do.

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Rice defense has been able to hold up, but the secondary has had a few problems over the last few games. It’s giving up a few too many midrange throws as Houston and UAB were able to move relatively easily.

Florida Atlantic might not have a consistent offense, but it’s well balanced with the passing game effective enough to take over for a bit – N’Kosi Perry should be good for about 250 yards.

The defense might not be anything special, but it’s taking the ball away forcing seven turnovers in the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this where Florida Atlantic can turn it back around?

This is finally a team its own size coming to Boca Raton, and it should be a bit stronger offensively.

Rice, though, is too good at controlling the clock and is too strong and keeping the chains moving. The Owls will get their yards, but the O won’t be on the field enough.

Florida Atlantic vs Rice Prediction, Line

Rice 27, Florida Atlantic 26

Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Florida Atlantic vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

