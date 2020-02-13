FAU DE dismissed from team after several arrests, allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Florida Atlantic freshman Travon Thomas was arrested three times since October for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A Florida Atlantic freshman defensive end is no longer with the team after he was arrested three times in the past four months for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Travon Thomas, 18, was first arrested on Oct. 14 after allegedly head-butting his then-girlfriend, who was also a student at Florida Atlantic. He admitted to hitting her and was charged with battery dating violence, per the report, and ordered not to have contact with her.

He was arrested a second time on Nov. 15 on a simple assault charge and sending a written threat to commit injury charge after he reportedly left his then-girlfriend messages on her phone and Instagram direct messages. Their relationship, per the report, ended in early November.

“I give a [expletive], watch when I catch you,” Thomas wrote, via the Palm Beach Post, and also reportedly stated that he had a “big knife” and would kill her before she left. He admitted to police that the Instagram account was his.

He was then arrested a third time on Jan. 14 for written threats to kill or do bodily harm and tampering with a witness, victim or informant, per the report. He was released from jail nine days later, and is reportedly due in court on Feb. 21.

“The student is no longer a member of the football team and was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities as soon as we became aware of the situation in October,” a university spokesperson told the Palm Beach Post on Wednesday.

Thomas did not play in a single game for Florida Atlantic last year. The Miami native was a three-star Rivals.com recruit coming out of high school, and also had offers from Oregon and Syracuse.

