Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary declares for NFL draft

Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary, who has been mentioned as a possible first-round draft pick, announced today that he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

“I hope I left a lasting impression on The University, football program, and the entire community,” Singletary said in a statement. “As I take the next step in to my career I will continue to represent FAU in the right way and you will forever be in my heart.”

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Singletary had 261 carries for 1,348 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. That was a step down from last year, when he had 301 carries for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2016, becoming the starter late in the year and having two 200-yard, three-touchdown games in the last four weeks of the season.

Singletary is the second FAU player to declare early for the NFL Draft. FAU wide receiver Jovon Durante is also turning pro. FAU went 5-7 this year, the school’s second season with former Raiders coach Lane Kiffin as its head coach, and will not play in a bowl game.