Florida Atlantic Owls plan to 'go out and have fun' playing against Clemson in Death Valley

BOCA RATON — After a disappointing loss to Ohio, Florida Atlantic's task does not get any easier this weekend.

The Owls (1-1) will travel to "Death Valley" to take on college football powerhouse Clemson (1-1) on Saturday. The Tigers are 24-point favorites.

FAU first-year head coach Tom Herman coached in big games at Houston and Texas, but he has never faced Clemson.

However, he has gone against his fair share of Atlantic Coast Conference teams and he said that they’re the “funnest” games to play simply because the underdog faces no pressure.

"I've faced and beaten some Power Five teams in my time in Houston," Herman said. "It's something different when you go into these games ... It's go out and have fun and show to ourselves that regardless of what the world thinks of us, the only people's opinions that our players should read about are the guys to the left and the right and their coaches. As long as we believe if we play our best, we have an opportunity to win. You worry about the improvement process of getting better and usually the outcome kind of takes care of itself."

Offensive coordinator Charlie Frye is also no stranger to big games, not only in college football but in the NFL, including his time as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

He said the Owls have to be prepared to play in a loud environment.

“I've never been there, but I’ve been to some big stadiums before. We were on a clap cadence, so we’re working in some silent counts, just in case we can't hear it,” Frye said. “So we got to handle that but it's still going to be about us and handling our jobs and execution. That's the message this week, it’s improving from what we did last week to this week and we got to handle the noise.”

Casey Thompson has played on college football's biggest stages

A major benefit for FAU is that starting quarterback Casey Thompson has played in loud atmospheres at Nebraska and Texas. Herman said it’s reassuring to have a leader like Thompson who can go out on a big stage and be used to the noise.

“This is a guy that's thrown for five touchdowns in the Red River rivalry [Texas-Oklahoma]. He threw for four touchdowns in the Alamo Bowl against a really good Colorado team,” Herman said. “This guy has been on some really big stages and has performed well. So I do think it gives myself and coach Frye a little bit of comfort knowing that and hopefully the locker room and the players around him feel the same feeling.”

Thompson threw for five touchdowns in his FAU debut against Monmouth two weeks ago, but he struggled to find his footing last Saturday in the loss to Ohio, held to 180 passing yards and throwing two interceptions.

Still, he could be the calming voice those in the visitors locker room need heading into the game against Clemson.

"It is the same football game between the white lines, but the atmosphere is a pretty cool experience to be in those packed-out stadiums. The main thing is inside the game, when the game starts, you have to be able to manage your emotions, hear yourself think, and have positive self-talk,” Thompson said. “As far as the overall experience, I am excited. I enjoy college football and I love when the stadium is packed. My favorite way to play games is on the road because there is a lot of crowd noise and you are the villain.”

Even with the struggles against the Bobcats, the Owls have been described as a “work in progress” by Herman. A strength heading into the season was the ground game consisting of Larry McCammon, Kobe Lewis, and Zuberi Mobley.

Lewis saw his first action against Ohio, coming off a rib injury. He said the opportunity to play in a venue like Memorial Stadium is what players dream about.

"Those are the moments you live for. You have to embrace it when you get the opportunity to play in stadiums and environments like this. You have to take it all in,” Lewis said. “And most importantly, it is an opportunity to show what you can do on this stage. That is what a lot of guys are focusing on. The standard does not change, it is just more people watching. Embrace it, take it all in, and have fun."

Saturday's gameFAU at Clemson8 p.m., ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tom Herman, FAU Owls ready to play Clemson Tigers in Death Valley