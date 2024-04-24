Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will start 2024-25 season with new-look roster

Florida Atlantic men's basketball coach John Jakus will get the chance to paint on a fresh canvas in his first season in Boca Raton.

The Owls have seven different players either in the portal or already committed to other schools. Johnell Davis, Vlad Goldin, Alijah Martin, Nick Boyd, Isaiah Gaines, Giancarlo Rosado, and Brennen Lorient leave a more than significant void that Jakus will be looking to fill in the transfer portal and with high school signees.

In addition to players leaving campus, marquee high school commits have elected to land elsewhere. 3-Star Lorenzo Cason (Lakeland) announced on Tuesday he will be following May to Michigan, while 3-Star Ty Robinson (Lake Hamilton, Ark.) committed to Central Arkansas two weeks ago.

Davis is ranked as the No. 2 transfer in the country according to On3. Many outlets believe Arkansas' John Calipari, with the Tyson Foods and Walmart NIL bag in toe, will land Davis soon. Kentucky is also in the hunt for Davis should he opt to return to school over the NBA.

Brian White, Florida Atlantic University Vice President and Director of Athletics, stands with new head men's basketball coach John Jakus during an FAU press conference at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on campus in Boca Raton, Fla., on March 29, 2024.

Goldin, the No. 14 transfer prospect, is a target for May's staff in Ann Arbor and likely to commit in the coming days if he wants to take up the last scholarship slot available for the Wolverines. If not, the 7-foot center will have his pick when the time comes for a decision.

Boyd committed to San Diego State on April 20, and Martin announced his commitment to Florida one day later. West Palm Beach's Rosado decided to stay in the AAC and will suit up for Charlotte next season.

Who did Jakus convince to stay?

One regular starter has decided to return in combo guard and offensive threat Brandon Weatherspoon.

Made them slick comments about me early in the year but now you trying to recruit my teammates 😂💯 we gone see how far you get with it 😂😂 #GOODLUCK 😂 — Brandon Weatherspoon🥄 (@__bloading__) April 4, 2024

Weatherspoon appeared in 34 games, starting 23, last season when the Owls returned to the NCAA Tournament only to get knocked out by Northwestern in the first round. He averages a tick under 24 minutes per game, and posted 7.2 points on 45 percent shooting from the floor with 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and just under one steal per game.

He'll be an important returner, and has the ability to score in bunches. Weatherspoon likely will act as a release valve in Jakus' offense as the new-look Owls build chemistry.

Tre Carroll also will be returning, and his infectious positive attitude will be just as important as his 6-foot-8 frame. His backup minutes behind Goldin last year were invaluable, and he provides a defensive spark that Jakus will surely find room for.

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls forward Tre Carroll (25) and Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (23) fight for a loose ball in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House.

Two redshirt freshmen - Jakel Powell (6-5 guard) and Devin Vanterpool (6-4 guard) - will get the chance to compete for time on the floor in their first season of action.

Jakus adds Delray Beach native to Owls roster

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs guard A.J. Staton-McCray (5) argues a call during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The seven departures combined for 135 minutes and 64 points per game. Four regular starters make up those numbers, so Jakus needs high-level, starting caliber players from the transfer portal to bridge the gap.

He landed exactly that in Samford guard A.J. Staton-McCray. He started in all but four games last season for the Bulldogs, who appeared in the NCAA tournament and had Kansas on the ropes until a controversial foul gave the Jayhawks free throws with less than 20 seconds to play.

The player who made the exceptional defensive play? Staton-McCray. His defensive abilities highlight an approach Jakus will be looking for in recruits, and he'll be a foundational piece on both sides of the floor in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 1.42 steals along with his 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.17 assists per game. Stanton-McCray, a Delray Beach native, shot 44 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc, and is likely a shoe-in for a starting role. Adding more scoring around Stanton-McCray and Weatherspoon will be a deciding factor for next year's success.

Outside of Staton-McCray, no other recruits or transfers have announced a decision for FAU.

A need still to be addressed is a quality center. While Carroll provides solid minutes off the bench, Jakus will need someone with more height to compete in a league that's only getting better. Goldin, Davis, and Martin combined for 19.1 of last year's 38.1 rebounds per game.

There are plenty of high-level bigs in the portal now, and Jakus is a proven recruiter. If Jakus elects to bring in a true center, there are certainly plenty to choose from. If not, there are even more solid forwards still looking for a home. Either way, expect smart signings that will address multiple needs at once, just like Staton-McCray.

