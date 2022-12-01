Florida Atlantic football announces former Texas coach Tom Herman as next head coach

Florida Atlantic is turning to another former Power 5 head coach to lead its football program.

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman was announced as the school's next football head coach on Thursday afternoon.

"All the pieces are in place at FAU for us to be successful," Herman said of his hiring in a news release. "There are already great young men on this team, great facilities, a great location, a great recruiting base and great leadership, all of which are important to building a successful program."

Herman served as the Texas Longhorns' head coach from 2017-20, compiling a 32-18 record in four seasons.

He enjoyed his best success at Texas in 2018 as the Longhorns finished 10-4 with an impressive 28-21 win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns finished the season ranked No. 9 in national polls.

Herman won four bowl games in four seasons at Texas, but was fired on Jan. 2, 2021, after a disappointing 7-3 finish.

Before his stint at Texas, Herman was considered among the nation's most coveted young head coaches thanks to his success with Houston.

He led the Cougars to a 13-1 record and a Peach Bowl victory against Florida State in his debut 2015 season. Houston finished No. 8 in national polls after the season.

Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired as Florida Atlantic's head coach on Saturday after compiling a 15-18 record in three seasons leading the Owls.

Taggart never won more than five games in three seasons leading the Owls. His best finish was in 2020, when FAU was 5-4 and lost to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.

FAU missed back-to-back bowls after 5-7 finishes the last two seasons.

Herman will lead the Owls in their first season after transitioning from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in July 2023.

