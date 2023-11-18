Florida Atlantic falls to No. 17 Tulane 24-8

Nov 18, 2023; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls safety Fabian Scott (20) recovers a fumble against the Tulane Green Wave in the first half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

BOCA RATON — Florida Atlantic slipped to 4-7 on the year and 3-4 in the AAC after falling Saturday to No. 17 Tulane 24-8. The loss marked the third straight defeat for the Owls, who have scored just 15 points in their past two contests.

FAU looked primed for a fight in the Green Wave’s opening drive when Courtney McBride forced a fumble in the backfield that the Owls recovered. But as was a common theme in the loss, FAU sputtered on offense and was forced to punt.

“We know how good that quarterback is, he’s the reigning AAC player of the year for a reason,” said head coach Tom Herman. “We made it a pretty good homecoming for him … I think if you go back and watch our previous 10 games, there’s guys that are open and a lot of times if you flush their quarterback enough they don’t find them. And Pratt’s a different animal, he finds them. He’s seen a lot, played a lot of football, and so I think some of our warts on defense got exposed by a quarterback that could find some missteps.”

Tulane (10-1, 7-0) was led to its seventh straight conference win with a Deerfield Beach graduate in quarterback Michael Pratt, and a former FAU commit in wideout Chris Brazzell II leading the way. The Green Wave went 3-of-4 on fourth-down conversions, and 4-of-5 in the red zone.

In Tulane’s second drive of the game, Pratt connected with Brazzell on three straight passes for 68 yards that set up the Green Wave's first touchdown, a 9-yard strike to Chris Carter.

Brazzell worked himself free later in the end zone for a 9-yard pass from Pratt for Tulane’s second score. The Owls put together a solid drive after finding good rhythm and tempo in the same frame. But on fourth-and-goal, Daniel Richardson’s pass was ruled incomplete on an objectively tough call from the officials.

“I think we were feeling really confident on that drive,” Herman said. “My understanding of the way those plays are supposed to be officiated is if they are unsure, they are supposed to call it complete and then later let the booth overturn that. But they called it incomplete, and unfortunately, there wasn’t enough on video to overturn that.”

The second half was more of the same, as FAU’s secondary struggled to keep big gains in check and one of the nation’s best defensive lines got to Richardson often. The Owls finished with 32 rushing yards on 30 carries, and Richardson was sacked five times.

“We’re not good enough yet to live in those margins, we can’t afford those margins for errors because they are so slim for us,” Herman said.

Richardson finished 24-of-31 for 202 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on the Owls’ last drive of the game.

Here are three takeaways from FAU’s third straight loss in their final home game of the year.

LaJohntay Wester shined in the loss, setting two school records.

With his 11 catches for 86 yards, Wester became the first Owl in program history to reel in 100 receptions in a season and now holds the single-season receptions record.

But the record is bittersweet for Wester, who says winning is more important than individual records, and wants his success to show in the team’s record, not his own individual accolades.

“Yeah, it definitely hurts to lose,” Wester said. “I was a winner coming out of high school, and when I got to college and it changed, I kind of had to adapt and teach my teammates that ‘Hey, this isn’t what we’re going to do.'”

“I love [LaJohntay], not because of how good of a player he is but because he would honestly give every one of those catches back for one more win, two more wins, whatever it is," Herman said. "He’s a ridiculously competitive dude that gives us everything. He gives this university everything he has literally every day… We know he’s coming back, hopefully, none of the temptations that are out there in today’s college football landscape will affect that. But I think he knows what we have coming back, and in my private conversations with him, he’s really excited about that.”

Defense found success upfront but struggled to contain the wideouts

FAU held the Green Wave to just 2.6 yards per carry on 32 tries in the loss.

On the other hand, Pratt went 8-for-9 in the opening quarter for 103 yards, while Brazzell tallied 74 yards on four catches. Pratt finished 21-of-28 for 252 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I know they scored 24 points, but they had 336 yards [of total offense] and I think they only rushed for 84 yards,” Herman said. “I thought the defense played well. Obviously some big plays and third downs early in the game hurt. But we played well enough on that side of the ball.”

Owls aren’t bowl-eligible, but next week’s game at Rice will still be important

FAU is in for a gut check in the coming weeks. Both Herman and a handful of players have acknowledged that while most of the team has bought in and is fighting, there are still some wrinkles to work out in the locker room.

“There’s some people we need to get on board with it,” Wester said. “But a majority of the team, we were fighting until the clock hit double-zero.”

“We’re going to find three things out about each and every one of our players,” Herman said. “One, how much do you love football? Two, how much do you love to compete? And three, the most important one, how much do you love each other? We’ve got a lot of guys coming back that are going to be counted on next year, and so I think this can add a lot of positivity. But also, we’re going to get to see a lot of guys’ true colors. There might have been some guys who had us fooled the first 11 weeks, and there’s going to be a lot of exposing of real guys or not real guys."

