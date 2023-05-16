Florida Atlantic is on everyone's tournament card for 2023-24 college basketball season

The basketball nation has truly discovered the Florida Atlantic men's basketball program.

Only 6 weeks removed from their surprising run to the Final Four in Houston, the Owls have three tournaments on their 2023-24 schedule. On Tuesday, it was announced that FAU will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 16. The Owls will compete against St. Bonaventure in the MassMutual Center, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball. The event's other game features UMass and West Virginia.

Previously, it was announced that FAU will be playing in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney World and also will host the Field of 68 Tip-Off.

Dusty looks ahead: FAU basketball coach Dusty May looking to carry momentum of Final Four run into offseason

'Heck of a ride': FAU basketball coach Dusty May: 'These guys just took everyone on a heck of a ride' | D'Angelo

The eight-team event that takes place at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista will run from Nov. 23-26. The other seven teams are: Boise State, Butler, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech.

Mar 25, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls center Vladislav Goldin, center, reacts as he holds the East Regional Champion trophy following their 79-76 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in an NCAA tournament East Regional final at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Field of 68 Tip-Off will be held at FAU's Boca Raton campus from Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and can be seen on YouTube. The three-year round-robin series will feature three of the top mid-major programs in the country: FAU, College of Charleston and Liberty. The event will head to Charleston in 2024 and then held at Liberty in 2025. This year, FAU and Liberty will play on Nov. 30, Charleston and Liberty will play on Dec. 1 and FAU and Charleston will play on Dec. 2. The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will be on-site for the entire event, hosting pre-game shows and the network’s popular "After Dark" show following the games.FAU, which finished 35-4 last season and fell in the national semifinals to San Diego State, is ranked No. 9 in ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FAU Owls invited to Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, ESPN Invitational