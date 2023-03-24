Florida Atlantic eliminates Vols from NCAA Tournament

No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) defeated fourth-seeded Tennessee (25-11, 11-7 SEC), 62-55, Thursday in the NCAA East Region semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

The Owls scored 40 points in the second half to overcome a 27-22 halftime deficit.

Johnell Davis scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime for Florida Atlantic.

Nicholas Boyd totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Owls.

Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo finished with 10 points each for the Vols.

Santiago Vescovi had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for Tennessee.

Uros Plavsic scored all eight of his points early in the contest.

PHOTOS: FAU defeats Tennessee in Sweet 16

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire