Florida’s assistant running backs coach take job downstate with Hurricanes

Billy Napier lost another member of his army of staffers on Tuesday with the departure of assistant running backs coach Benedick Hyppolite, who took a job with the Miami Hurricanes as an offensive analyst working specifically with the running back corps — much like he did in Gainesville last season.

Hyppolite’s burgeoning coaching career has already had three stops on the collegiate circuit, starting as the offensive coordinator at Florida Memorial University — and HBCU in South Florida — in 2019 before joining the Hurricanes’ staff as a graduate assistant in 2020. He then got his big break with the Gators under Napier last season assisting with Florida’s successful running backs room before moving back south for a similar role in Miami.

Last season, UF’s rushing attack was among the top in the nation for most of the season thanks in large part to his efforts off the field. Transfer Montrell Johnson and true freshman Trevor Etienne combined for 1,560 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, building the foundation of what should be a terrorizing ground attack for the Gators in years to come.

The departing analyst was no slouch on the recruiting trail either, shouldering a load in wooing four-star running backs Treyaun Webb and Chauncey Bowens, while also stepping out of the backfield to assist in the recruitment of four-star wide receiver Andy Jean.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire