Florida announces rosters for Orange and Blue game

Florida’s first football game under new head coach Billy Napier is finally here. The Orange and Blue Game is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EDT and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ahead of the game, the Gators unveiled their rosters for the spring game on Wednesday.

The rosters consist of 52 and 48 players, respectively, even though outside linebacker Chief Borders, running back Montrell Johnson and cornerback Jordan Young are expected to play for both teams. Napier and Florida also divided up its on-the-field coaching staff and off-the-field analysts and staffers. Women’s basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley and men’s basketball coach Todd Golden will serve as the honorary captains for the Orange and Blue teams.

Napier has elected to put the first-team offense and defense on opposite teams. The first-team defense will be on Orange while the first-team offense will be on Blue. Orange’s defense will be highlighted by safety Trey Dean, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and linebacker Ventrell Miller. Blue’s offense will be led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter and offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence.

It’s an exciting time for Florida fans because it’s their first chance to see Napier in charge and the program’s first spring football game in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the rosters for both teams:

