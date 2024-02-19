Florida among top schools for 5-star 2026 in-state wide receiver

Things have been a bit quiet on the college football recruiting front as of late but Billy Napier and the Florida Gators continue their never-ending grind at the prep prospect millstone.

Back in January when the program was holding one of its junior day events, one of the top pass-catching prospects in the 2026 cycle paid a visit to the Swamp. Five-star wide receiver Jabari Brady out of Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna stopped in to see what the Orange and Blue is currently cooking in one of many trips to Gainesville during the young student-athlete’s recruitment.

It appears that the 6-foot-12-inch, 190-pound high school sophomore is happy with what Napier and Co. have to offer based on his most recent visit.

“It was good going back there,” Brady told Swamp247. “Especially being around Coach (Billy) Gonzales, Coach Doek (David Doeker) and Coach (Billy) Napier. They show a lot of love to me, especially me being from Florida. They are showing a lot of love, and trying to get me to stay down here.”

As far as where the Orange and Blue stands in his recruitment, he has the school ranked high based on what it has to offer on and off the field.

“My interest is they are one of the schools at the top of my list. They really talk about things outside of football. Talk about the degree you get, scholarships you can get and things you can get away from football,” he noted.

“They are really up there for sure. I know the football side will be taken care of, but making sure that you can get all you want to get out of a school, and not just all you can get from a football team.”

Brady is ranked No. 14 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 19 and 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Florida State Seminoles out front with a 25.2% chance of signing him, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes (22.1%), Miami Hurricanes (9.9%) and Florida (8.3%).

