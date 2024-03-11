Florida among teams still pushing for this 4-star Ohio State WR commit

Billy Napier has flipped a few recruits as the head coach of the Florida Gators, and one of the program’s current targets is four-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jayvan Boggs, according to 247Sports.

Boggs pledged his services to the Buckeyes back in October, and he says he’s still happy with that decision. Still, certain teams are still knocking on that door often, and Florida is one of them.

“Still locked in with (Ohio State) very good,” Boggs said to 247Sports. “Other schools are trying to come in and push like Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame. A lot of schools hitting me up trying to get me to them.”

Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez has been his main point of contact. Gonzalez checks in regularly with Boggs. The goal is to get him on campus this spring, but Boggs is already planning to go to Ohio State’s spring game on the same day as Florida.

Even if the Gators can’t get him back on campus during the spring, an official visit during the summer appears likely. Boggs listed Florida, Ohio State and UCF as the top schools he wants to attend.

Boggs is a four-star recruit everywhere but the Top247 on 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 212 overall and No. 26 among wide receivers from the class of 2025, according to the On3 industry ranking, which considered all four major services.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire