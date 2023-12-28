Florida among possible visit destinations for blue-chip 2025 quarterback

The 2024 recruiting cycle is in its waning phase which means that the 2025 class is quickly rising on Billy Napier and Co.’s priority list.

One name that has been popping up over the last several months is four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio), who recently divulged his official visit plans for next month as well as a general idea of when he plans on making his final decision.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound passer has already set OVs with Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks in January, while also pondering stops with the Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans and Florida Gators.

“Those four to five schools are the ones I’m prioritizing, but schools like Missouri and Louisville are starting to come on late here,” he told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Over the course of his three-year prep career, Montgomery threw for 7,584 yards and 89 touchdowns while rushing for 740 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also the Toledo Blade’s 2023 Player of the Year.

“I’m eager to see what schools come visit this January and then I’ll take January visits and just see how the college football world shakes out these next two months,” he said of his upcoming plans. “But I’m looking at a date in February to commit.”

Montgomery is ranked No. 205 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 241 and 18, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ohio State Buckeyes on top with a 21.7% chance of signing him, followed by the Michigan Wolverines (19.0%), Penn State Nittany Lions (9.1%) and Kentucky Wildcats (6.1%) — which deviates greatly from his recent announcement.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire