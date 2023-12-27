Florida among last four byes in ESPN’s latest bracketology update

Florida basketball earned a blowout win on Friday against the visiting Grambling State Tigers which gave the Gators a boost in the major objective rankings. Of course, the two major polls failed to take notice as the Orange and Blue remains voteless in both.

In this week’s edition of ESPN’s bracketology, put together by Joe Lunardi, Todd Golden’s gang is now a No. 10 seed in the West (Los Angeles) bracket and also among the last four byes. This represents a one-seed drop from the last update with just one game remaining in the non-conference schedule.

Florida is joined by the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs, No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles and No. 15 Weber State Wildcats in Indianapolis, Indiana. The No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs, No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks are also among the final four byes group.

Other Southeastern Conference schools included in the mix are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 4), Auburn Tigers (No. 5), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 6), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 6) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 7).

Next up for Florida are the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who travel to Gainesville on Saturday, Dec. 30, for Florida’s final non-conference game before the SEC schedule. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire