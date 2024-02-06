Florida among first four out in USA TODAY Sports’ bracketology update

Florida basketball split a pair of Southeastern Conference road games against top-25 opponents this past week, beating the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime while falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in the last minute. The Gators are now 15-7 overall with a 5-4 mark in league play with a bye week before Saturday’s game.

As a result, the Orange and Blue remained in USA TODAY Sports’ “first four out” category in its updated bracketology as in the last update following the UK win. Todd Golden’s team joins the Washington State Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Colorado Buffaloes in that distinction.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Auburn Tigers (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 6), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 7), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 8, Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 9).

Florida will return home to host Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 10, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

