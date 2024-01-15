Florida’s Alex Condon talks to press ahead of Tennessee Vols matchup

Florida basketball is off to a 1-2 start in Southeastern Conference competition but is riding high after a blowout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday inside the O’Connell Center. The next opponent, however, might be the toughest matchup so far for the Gators.

Todd Golden’s team, which is 11-5 overall two weeks deep into January, next travels to Rocky Top to take on the highly-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday. Florida has struggled away from home and has not been particularly sharp against top competition as well.

Ahead of the fourth SEC matchup for the Orange and Blue, freshman center Alex Condon spoke with the press about both the upcoming opponent as well as his experience so far as an Australian playing basketball abroad. Take a look below at what he had to offer.

On his hard-nosed approach to the game

I think it’s a big part of my identity this year, just being able to do some of the dirty stuff and being able to clean up, especially defense. I think it’s a strength of my game, for sure.

Where does his toughness come from?

I think it’s a mindset thing I brought into my freshman year. I may not be as talented or as skillful as other players in this league, but I’m willing to be as physical and put my all out there.

Followup: “What the physical aspect of the game means to him.”

I’m not afraid to it. It’s definitely enjoyable whe you see a teammate score on a physical duck-in or just being physical. That’s what I enjoy.

What about talking trash?

Sometimes I have to bite my tongue a little, but I’m just so passionate about this team and about this game. It’s good.

Talking about the first time he met Todd Golden and the coaching staff

After my tournament in Vegas. Florida started recruiting me through Jonathan Safir. I had a Zoom with him and the coaches. They joined pretty late in my recruiting process, but once I started talking to them it was pretty easy. I was coming here.

Followup: “When did Florida first reach out to you?”

Around Christmas time last year. Early January or so.

What is the allure of the University of Florida?

I think the coaching staff is really dedicated to making their players develop as individiuals and really trying to mesh us as a team in the second half of the season and SEC play. I think that’s really important.

How long has he been playing organized hoops?

Officially, I started playing at a really high level four or five years ago. I was just like in school basketball and I grew about six inches in grades 10 to 11. I was playing footie on the side, too, but after that growth spurt is pretty much a no-brainer to go basketball and see how far I could go with that.

What new lessons has he learned at Florida so far?

I played a pretty high level of basketball at the Center of Excellence, so like all the concepts weren’t really new, but more adding on in more depth, with the college style and how to apply it into your game.

On meeting fellow Australians playing basketball in the States

We met Dyson (Daniels) in New Orleans. He’s an NBA Academy kid. I’ve seen (Joshua) Giddey play a few times. I’ve seen his highlights in Australia. He’s a stud.

Back to physicality: Where has he improved this season?

I think Victor Lopez has done a great job just preparing me. Me and Tommy Haugh came here early in the season. We’re really dedicated to our lifting and made it a priority to put on weight. I think it’s paid off, paid dividends this early half of the season.

The importance of the upcoming Tennessee matchup

I think a lot of people are doubting us going into this game. You know Tennessee is a tough place to play in just like Ole Miss was. We just have to be prepared mentally and not back down from the challenge.

How is the team preparing for Thompson-Boling arena's crowd?

In practice, we were turning up the volume, like putting in a fake crowd in the background just to get used to running offense with a loud crowd. So that’s what we’ve done with the coaching staff and I think just mentally at the end of the day it’s just basketball. You’ve got 10 guys on the court. You just have to block it out.

What it's like playing alongside Micah Handlogten in the front court

Every time me and Micah are on the court I feel we have an edge rebounding-wise. He’s so good at those little tip-ins on the offensive end. I think I bring like an edge running the court so I’m happy for him to play the four sometimes and I run the court. It’s great working with him.

What's the key to being a great offensive rebounder?

I think doing your work early, being physical and just like knowing who’s shooting it. Different guys are going to shoot different misses, just like being able to anticipate where the ball’s going to go.

Given his keen ball-handling skills, did he ever play guard?

I was playing at such a low level. I was pretty uncoordinated. In the past few years, I’ve really gotten my coordination together, and you got those guard pieces together, kind of.

Followup: “How much have you grown since arriving at Florida?”

I would say I’ve grown, just under 7-foot though. Sitting around that 6-11 mark.

Followup: “Did the late growth spurt affect your coordination?”

I think especially with my feet growing fast in such a short time. My feet were like too big for my body. I did a lot of core work last year. I think that’s helped a lot with my coordination.

On communicating with his family on the other side of the globe

I usually prioritize doing it my nighttime, in the morning because my parents are usually up early for work. So I usually give them a call before work. And my friends and stuff its pretty similar. I’m usually up a little bit.

Followup: “What time is it in Perth right now (at 11:50 a.m. ET)?”

It’s 12:50 a.m.

Followup: “Do you ever get homesick?”

I think in the summer when there was not a lot of people on campus and it was just, you know, the freshman and so it was a little bit more homesick. But now that we got the whole team here, I was so busy traveling, I don’t really think about that now.

Followup: “What was it like seeing your parents?”

It was definitely good to see them. Made me feel less homesick for sure. Mom and Dad have made it over so far, so it’s been great to see them.

How far can this Gators team go?

I think the sky’s the limit for this team. I think we’re definitely a late march team. Whether that’s this year or next year, I think it’s just we need to put the pieces together, keep playing as a team. You know Ole Miss, that wasn’t us.

I think we responded great against Arkansas and I think that’s what Golden said. I want to emphasize that.

Thoughts about his roommates and culture both in Florida and the U.S.

I room with Kajus, Thomas and Zel (Denzel Aberdeen) this year. I think the boys I’m rooming with are great. I get along with all of them. We’ve been here such a long time together already, so it’s just making those deep relationships and I think those show up on the court because we usually play together on y team, the second team.

And, you know, we give the starters a good run for their money usually, so I think that shows that.

Followup: “What noticeable cultural differences stand out to you?”

Not a lot. Like I fit in pretty well with these boys. They’re pretty similar to my friends back home, especially Thomas and Zel. Those guys are pretty similar to my friends back home.

Followup: “What about music and food?”

Music is a bit different and the food, I’ve already mentioned about the food how it’s so different. But yeah, it’s pretty similar. It just feels a little bit more processed over here. When I get back home, you know, there’s a cleanse and the cleanup but I’ll be back there in a bit.

Next up

Florida returns to the road to take on the Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

