Florida adds surprise RB signing on National Signing Day

Florida football picked up a surprise signing in its 2024 class, landing four-star athlete Jadan Baugh on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 214-pound Baugh projects as a running back, though played both ways at Columbia High in Decatur, Ga., at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety and cornerback.

Baugh de-committed from Arkansas on Monday and also had offers from Georgia, Alabama and Alabama State.

Live updates: Florida football recruiting class 2023: Meet UF’s early signees

Top QB: Florida football QB commit D.J. Lagway named MaxPreps HS player of year

Per 247Sports composite ranking, Baugh is rated as a four-star. He's rated 382nd nationally and the 44th-best player in Georgia,

A versatile offensive player, Baugh rushed for 1,583 yards on 113 carries during his senior year at Decatur, while adding 531 yards receiving on 19 yards per catch.

Baugh will add depth to a Florida Gators running back room that lost standout Trevor Etienne to the transfer portal. Montrell Johnson Jr. returns for his third season as starter at running back, and rising sophomore Treyaun Webb showed potential as a freshman, rushing for 163 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with two TDs. Florida also is hoping to get Tulane transfer running back Cam Carroll back healthy after he suffered a torn ACL just before the start of the 2023 season in late August.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football signs potential playmaking RB on NSD