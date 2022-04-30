Florida adds this former Temple linebacker as a preferred walk-on

Former Temple linebacker Kenneth Anyaehie announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Florida as a preferred walk-on on Saturday.

“Beyond blessed to receive an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at THE University Of Florida,” he wrote. “Committed.”

He joined the Owls in 2019 as a walk-on. In his first season, he didn’t see any action and was redshirted. In 2020, Anyaehie opted out of the season because he had concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He played high school in Naples, Florida, for Lely High where he recorded 56 combined tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks in 10 games. Anyaehie is still somewhat new to the game of football. His Temple player bio says he was introduced to the game of football as a sophomore.

Head coach Billy Napier said he wants to have a walk-on roster of 50 players. Anyaehie is another player that will help him reach that goal.

