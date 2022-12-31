Florida adds former Memphis defensive lineman through transfer portal

Former Memphis defensive lineman CamRon Jackson didn’t need to wait until his Jan. 4 official visit to pull the trigger on committing to the University of Florida. He took to Twitter to pledge his services to the Orange and Blue around 9 p.m. EST Friday night.

Jackson is the second defensive lineman Billy Napier has brought in, replacing the departing duo of Chris Thomas and Jalen Lee. Louisville’s Caleb Banks will join Jackson in Florida’s defensive line room along with returners Desmond Watson and Chris McClellan, The Gators also have five incoming defensive linemen, but there’s no guarantee that a true freshman could step into a major role right away.

Jackson totaled 51 tackles (25 solo) and recorded five tackles for a loss, including 2.5 sacks for 13 yards, in his three years with the Tigers. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2022.

Im Coming Home 🐊🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/FO8rAGPdH9 — CamRon Jackson (@CamJackson72) December 31, 2022

Jackson’s January visit will now be a celebration rather than a recruiting pitch. He knows he’s filling a major need for one of the premiere SEC programs and chose Florida over Miami, the other major contender in his recruitment. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney were Jackson’s major points of contact during the process, according to 247Sports.

He joins the Gators with two years of eligibility left and should play on the interior of the offensive line.

