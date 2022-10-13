Florida adds another defensive back to 2023 recruiting class

The Florida Gators added another commitment to the class of 2023 on Thursday. Milton High (Alpharetta, Georgia) safety Bryce Thornton picked the Gators over the Alabama Crimson Tide and is the 21st recruit to pledge his services to the Orange and Blue in the cycle.

Thornton’s announcement was broadcasted on local television and kept brief, but it was clear how big a moment this was for the program. The room was packed with family, friends, coaches and teammates that were ready to explode when Thornton finally made his decision known.

After putting on the UF hat, Thornton briefly explained his decision for the cameras.

“The whole coaching staff, they make it feel like home when I go to Florida, especially Billy Napier and Patrick Toney,” Thornton said. “They make me feel like a main priority, so I’m big on Florida…

“… I just want to thank God, my family, my coaches and my teammates for just helping with this journey and getting here. I want to thank y’all.”

The Gators are set to host Thornton on an official visit over the weekend, so we should hear more from him soon. He is the second safety in the class to commit along with West Orange High four-star Jordan Castell. Florida took a pair of safeties in the class of 2022 too, so that could be it at the position for the cycle.

Thornton is a three-star recruit, according to most services. The exception is On3’s individual rankings, where he’s listed as a four-star recruit and No. 27 among safeties in the class, but both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus agree that his a three-star recruit ranked just inside the top 500 nationally.

