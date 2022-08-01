This Gator named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Associated Press

One of the things Patriots coach Bill Belichick takes the most pride in is his team’s special teams’ play. While there have been multiple tweaks to correct those issues so far in training camp, on Monday Belichick made it a priority to secure the services of one of the NFL’s top punters. A source with knowledge of the terms confirmed to The Associated Press that Jake Bailey agreed to a four-year contract that includes $6.5 guaranteed and could be worth as much as $13.325 million.