Florida adds another blue-chip wide receiver 2023 recruiting class

The Florida Gators earned a commitment from a second in-state four-star recruit in as many days on Friday.

Roughly 18 hours after the Gators learned of Osceola cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson’s decision, receiver Aidan Mizell became the 14th member of the Gators class of 2023. Mizell claims the top spot on Florida’s commitment list, ranked No .72 nationally on the 247Sports composite and No. 13 among receivers in the class. Eugene Wilson III, who is now Florida’s second-highest rated commit, sits at No. 140 overall.

The Boone High (Orlando, Florida) product narrowed things down to Florida, Alabama and Tennessee before ultimately choosing the Gators. The staff keeping in constant contact with him after offering a scholarship is what made the difference, and Mizell says is ready to be the next Gator great. Perhaps the No. 1 jersey is in Mizell’s future with the Orange and Blue.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Aidan Mizell has committed to Billy Napier and @GatorsFB 🐊🐊🐊@AidanMizell really brought out the real life Gators 😳🐊 @Swamp_247 pic.twitter.com/yibng46o1h — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 29, 2022

“Once they offered me, it was just the constant communication, getting me up on visits, just building that connection with me and like the entire staff,” Mizell told On3. “Everyone up there just feels like family to me and I feel like that’s the right decision for me … I’m gonna be that next great guy.”

Landing Mizell is just the latest win for wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who Billy Napier brought in from USC because of his strong reputation as a recruiter and developer. The two have bonded over the past couple of months and that likely had more to do with the decision than both his parents attending UF in the past.

Story continues

The Gators now sit at No. 14 on 247Sports’ team rankings of the recruiting classes of 2023. Only two are considered three-star recruits, so Napier’s got the ball rolling in year one nicely. The class is still a five-star or two away from being elite, though.

Related

Here are the players expected to attend Florida's recruiting weekend Gators earn commitment from this 4-star blue-chip cornerback Where Florida ranks among the best in college sports, per CBS Sports Gators offer this coveted 2024 4-star running back after camp 247Sports predicts rise in recruiting rankings for Florida football

List

2023 Recruiting Profile: Can Florida make late push for 5-star OT Samson Okunlola?

High School Football - Recruiting

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

List

Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire