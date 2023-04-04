Florida adds another blue chip QB with Austin Simmons commitment

The Florida Gators will soon have an opening at the top of their quarterback depth chart. After blowing the roof off the Scouting Combine and setting some new records for his position, Anthony Richardson is projected to be in the top 10 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Florida has kept busy restocking their options at the game’s most important position, though. They already have another blue-chip recruit coming in with five-star 2024 prospect DJ Lagway, and they added another one this morning when Pahokee (Fla.) four-star QB Austin Simmons announced his commitment to the Gators.

During his Sophomore season, Simmons (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) threw for 3,161 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is ranked No. 6 among quarterbacks in the class of 2025 and No. 56 overall.

Simmons is the first commit for the Gators’ class of 2025. Twenty-four other programs made offers, including Florida State, Miami, USF and UCF.

More football stories

Jadyn Davis: ‘It starts with players recruiting players’

4 stars commit to Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama

Story originally appeared on High School Sports