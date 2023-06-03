Florida added to busy June itinerary for this 5-star 2025 DB

Douglass (Atlanta, Georgia) defensive back Jontae Gilbert is among the top recruits in the class of 2025.

For elite recruits, the timeline is accelerated. Power Five programs will host them almost a year ahead of their peers in hopes of getting on a player’s good side. Gilbert’s situation is even more unique since he’s committed to Ohio State University.

The University of Florida is still pushing for Gilbert, though, and so are several other Power Five programs. According to a 247Sports report, Gilbert plans on stopping by the Swamp on June 12. The trip would fall between visits to NC State and USC, and Tennessee just got him on Wednesday.

The Gators had defensive backs coach Corey Raymond offer Gilbert in May, so the relationship is still in its beginning stages. Florida likes him as a cornerback instead of at the safety spot, but he could end up playing some of the STAR position at Florida if he ends up there.

Gilbert has remained committed to the Buckeyes for almost a year now, but he’s still planning on looking at all the options available to him.

“I’m open even though I’m committed,” Gilbert said. “I’m looking at the guys every school has put in the league, you know? I want to go somewhere that I’m going to play and have a good relationship with the coaches and develop as a player.”

Raymond has a track record of putting players in the league, and Gilbert is clearly familiar with Florida’s recent defensive backs after mentioning both Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II by name.

Gilbert is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked No. 32 overall in the class of 2025 by both ESPN and Rivals.com. On3 and 247Sports are a little less bullish on him but still have him listed in the top 50.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four services, puts Gilbert at No. 34 overall and No. 3 among safeties in the class.

